Police Log & Court News For January 19th, 2022

ARCHBOLD POLICE

January 7th

•542 Cardinal Dr., 911 hang up, accident.

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Civil

•307 N. Defiance St., assisted fir or rescue

•200B Park St., traffic offense, speed, citation issued

•205 Nolan Parkway, vehicl fire

•East Beech Street at West Street, animal call

•Burke Street at South Defiance Street, traffic offsense

•600 Park Street Unit 13, civil problem, keep the peace

•701 E. Lutz Road Unit 102, assist fire or rescue unit

•407 Middle Street, assist fire or rescue unit

•North Defiance Street at layfayette Street, traffic offsense

•208 Dogwood Ct., 911 hang up call

January 8th

•1935 S. Defiance Street., suspicious vehicle

•300B Vine Street, Traffic Offsense, regiration

•Nolan Parkway at Weires Drive, traffic offense, expired registration

•Franklin Street at Norfolk Southern RR, traffic offense, registration violation

•Ditto Street at West Lutz Road, traffic offense, license plate light

•South Defiance Street at Short-Buehrer Road, traffic offense, lanes of travel, citation issued.

•700 West Lutz Road, vehicle unlock

January 9th

•300B East Holland Street, traffic offense, speed

•North Defiance Street at East Williams Street, traffic offense, display registration

•701 East Lutz Road Unit 602, burglary

•200B Stryker Street, traffic offense, lanes of travel

January 10th

•2211 South Defiance Street, assisted Henry County with transporting subject

•100B Ditto Street, traffic offense, citation expired registration

•South Defiance Street at Miller Ave., traffic offense, citation for expired registration

•South Defiance Street at Miller Ave., traffic offense, citation expired registration

•South Defiance Street at south village limits, assisted other units

•South Defiance Street at south village limits, assisted other unit

January 11th

•900B West Barre Road, traffic offense, speed

•1200B Stryker Street, traffic offense

•Franklin Street at Park Street, traffic detail, crossing guard

•600 Park Street, Unit 12, vehicle unlock

•900B West Barre Road, traffic offense, speed

•Church Street at North Defiance Street, traffic offense, expired registration

BRYAN POLICE

January 7th

•400 S. Beech St. Blk., Assist req. civilian

•Goodwill, 1210 S. Main St., Suspicious person

•High/Allen, Assist req. civilian

•CHWC-Hospital, 433 W. High St., Assist other department (Life Flight)

•1328 Colonial Ln., Hang up 911

•15/n. of EMS barn, Traffic stop

•15/127, Traffic stop

•Bryan Community Apartment, 936 E. Wilson, Crew

•Yanfeng, lockouts

•Bryan PD, 304 W. High St., Assist req. civilian

•300 S. Lynn St. Blk., Junk Vehicles (parking on roadway, citation issued)

•602 S. Allen St., Crew

•Laub Auto Parts, 134 N. Union St., traffic stop

January 8th

•Club Bentley’s, 124 W. High St., Assist req. civilian

•Town & Country, 1210 E. High St., traffic stop

•E. High at the RR tracks, traffic stop

•Circle K, 923 S. Main St., lockout

•Kora Brew & Wine Bar, 120 S. Lynn St., doors open

•CHWC-Hospital, 433 W. High St., Assist other department

•100 W. High St., Blk., assist req. civilian

•Townline/Center, accident-no injury, citation issued

•100 N. Union St., traffic stop, citation issued

•Town & Country, 1210 E. High St., traffic stop

•Maple/Union, traffic stop, citation issued

•Union/Bryan, traffic stop, John’s Towing in possession of vehicle

•Dollar General, 1202 E. High St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan PD, 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Main/Foster, traffic stop, warning

•Suburban Golf Course, St. Rt. 15, general

•Trevitt/Walnut, traffic stop, warning

•325 N. Lynn St., assist req. civilian, loud music

•Garver Restrooms, 604 Central Dr., hang up 911

•CHWC-Hospital, 433 W. High St., assist req. civilian

January 9th

•Jack’s Corner Mart, 402 S. Main St., assist req. civilian, transported subject to residence

•Circle K, 923 S. Main St., warrant

•Jack’s Corner Mart, 402 S. Main St., traffic stop, headlight out

•300 S. Walnut St. blk., assist req. civilian, well-being check

•Bryan Community Apartment, 936 E. Wilson St., lockout

•Main/South, traffic stop, operating without valid Ohio License

•Main/Fountain Grove Rd., accident – no injury, citation

•Union/High, traffic stop, warning for expired plates

•CVS, 341 W. High St., traffic stop, warning headlights

•Spangler Fulfillment, 119 S. Beech St., business check

•Partees Carpet, 225 W. Butler St., business check

•Richards and Walker LTD, 203 N. Lynn St., business check

•Transition Builders, 212 S. Lynn St., business check

•Double H BBQ, 208 S. Lynn St., business check

•Four Seasons, 233 S. Main St., business check

•100 S. Main St. blk., traffic stop, warning headlights

•Farmers and Merchant Branch, 1000 S. Main St., business check

•Debbie’s Dairy Freeze, 1011 S. Main St., business check

•Wilson/Emmet, traffic stop, warning headlight

•CGS Comics, 103 W. Butler St., business check

•Bryan PD, 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian, unable to locate

•Remax, 224 N. Main St., traffic stop, warning headlight

January 10th

•525 Winzeler Dr., business check

•YMCA, 1 Faber Dr., assist req. civilian

•Bryan PD, 304 W. High St., assist other department

•Bryan PD, 304 W. High St., warrant

•Shaffers Restaurant, 309 N. Main St., traffic stop, warning obstructed plate and headlight

•Walgreens, 403 S. Main, traffic stop, warning headlight

•323 S. Allen St., lockout

•CHWC-Hospital, 433 W. High St., assist req. civilian, Life Flight landing cancelled due to weather

•Bryan Elementary School – new, 1301 Center St., assist other department, CRO

•412 E. Wilson St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan PD, 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Main/Pierce, accident-no injury

•South/Union, traffic stop, seat belt, warning speed

•Walmart, 1215 @. Main St., business check

•Allen/Wilson, traffic stop, headlight

•Lynn/Bryan, traffic stop, citation for DUS, warning for expired plates

•Carpet Wholesalers, 211 S. Union St. business check

•Gen Fed, 121 S. Union St. business check

•Best One Tire, 915 N. Main St., business check

•Bryan Ford, 920 N. Main St., business check

•State Bank and Trust Company, 1419 W. High St., business check

•Main/Foster, traffic stop, warning improper turn

•809 S. Main St., assist req. civilian

January 11th

•Portland Manor Bldg. B, 410 S. Portland St., Hang up 911

•Circle K, 923 S. Main St, assist req. civilian, subject transported to train station

•400 S. Cherry St. Blk., parking violation, ticket issued

•416 S. Cherry St., warrant

•El Mariachis Mexican Restaurant, 1260 S. Main St., business check

•200 E. Mulberry St. Blk., parking violation, ticket issued

•Tractor Supply, 1120 S. Main St., crew, fIre alarm

•Tractor Supply, 1120 S. Main St., assist other department, report taken

•Lebanon/Parkview, hazardous condition

•Bryan PD, 304 W. High St., assist other department, Stryker PD at Bryan station

•914 S. Beech St., assist req. civilian, referred to attorney

•914 S. Beech St., family trouble, all parties warned for disorderly

•CCNO, 3121 CR 24-25, warrant

•127 N. Emmet St., junk vehicle

•Foxy Salon, 617 E. Mulberry St., assist other department

•Center/Townline, traffic stop, warning speed

•100 W. Bryan St., citation speed

•Bryan PD, 304 W. High St., ATL

•Maumee Valley Guidance Center, 910, E. Maple St., general

•Main/Holden, traffic stop, debris in roadway

•Bryan PD, 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•809 E. Maple St., assist req. civilian

•876 Trevitt St., assist req. civilian

•404 Belmont Ave., harassment

•Kora Brew House and Wine Bar, 120 S. Lynn St., accident – no injury

•Assist req. civilian

•508 S. Allen St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan PD, 304 W. High St., harassment

•4705 CR 1575, crew, dumpster fire

•16040 CR H50, general, house fire

•High St., traffic stop, warning headlights

•Walmart, 1215 S. Main St., hang up 911, dispatch mistake

•Main/Trevitt, traffic stop, warning expired plates and improper turn

•530 W. High St., assist Req. civilian, citation issued

•Recover Services, 200 Van Gundy Dr., burglar alarm

•506 E. Holden St., assist req. civilian, one dog located and returned to owner, unable to locate other two dogs

•301 E. High St., suspicious person

January 12th

•409 E. Hamilton St., crew, first responders, patient in care of EMS, ER20 in service returning

•409 E. Hamilton St., assist other department

•421 Oakwood Ave., odor complaint

•Hillside Country Living, 9876 CR 16, Fire Alarm, canceled as it was a sprinkler

•Union Wilson, traffic stop, headlight

•715 E. Bryan St., disturb peace

•Bryan PD, 304 W. High St., assist other department, court ordered fingerprints

•Hillside, 9876 CR 16, fire alarm

•Bryan High School/Middle School, 1000 W. Fountain Grove Dr., suspicious person

•715 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•LaBo’s Grilled Cheese Shop, 136 N. Main St., larceny

•100 La Glyda Ct. blk., parking violation

•High/Walnut, accident – no injury

•Bryan PD, 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Dad’s Place, 105 W. Butler St., Suicide, WCCA request officer

•Bryan PD, 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Fountain Park Assist, 1433 N. Main St., crew, commercial fire alarm

•221 South St., assist req. civilian

•Main/Foster, traffic stop, warning

•Main/Bryan, traffic stop, citation for failure to reinstate

•904 E. High St., Suicide

•326 Orchard Hills Dr., assist req. civilian

DELTA POLICE

January 7th

•316 Crabtree Lane, Domestic Dispute

•810 Palmwood Ave. Assist Fire/EMS

•2124 Peartree Lane, Protection Orders

•Delta Police Dept. 421 Fernwood, Information

•901 Maplewood, 911 Hang-up/Disconnect

January 8th

•Delta Police Dept. 421 Fernwood, Information

•506 Locust St. Protection Orders

•806 Main St. Civil

•104 Washington St., Domestic Violence

•The Barn Restaurant, 313 W. Main St., Crash – Property damage – Non-injury

•475 W. Main St. Personal Safety Check

•201 Amber Ln. 911 Hang-up/Disconnect

January 9th

•Oakview Apartments, 505 Oakview Dr., 205, Breaking and Entering

•901 Maplewood Ave. Domestic Violence

•Fernwood St. near Wood St., Animal – Unconfined

•110 Edgewood St. Domestic Violence

January 10th

•Main St. at Madison St. Misc. Traffic Incident

•NRI Industrial Sales LLC. 6401 Rogers St., Theft

•224 Superior St. Theft

•450 W. Main St. Zoning Violations

•Green Acres South, 450 W. Main St. 9, Zoning Violations

•Bunting Bearings Corp, 200 Van Buren St. Alarm Business/Residential

•114 Edgewood St. Assist Public

January 11th

•Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Assist Public

January 12th

•450 W. Main Lot #5, Message Delivery

•Edgewater and Wood Streets, Suspicious Person

January 13th

•316 Crabtree Ln. Unruly Juvenile

•712 Palmwood, Assist Other Police Agency

•7728 County Rd. 4, Assist Other Police Agency

EDGERTON POLICE

January 7th

•123 N. West St., Unlock

•324 N. Michigan St., Menacing

•254 E. Lynn St., Burglary

January 8th

•SR 49 North, Traffic Hazzard

January 9th

•104 S. Ash St., Unruly Juvenile

•457 N. Oak St., Unlock

January 10th

•303 W. River St., Medical

•324 N. Michigan St., Citizen Assist

•254 Riverside St., Medical

January 11th

•328 E. Vine St., Medical

•157 N. Indiana, Burglary

January 12th

•13 Autumn St., Assault

January 13th

•123 River, Assault

•US 6, Accident

•N. Michigan St., Keep the Peace

FAYETTE POLICE

January 2nd

•Traffic offense

•911 hang-up

•Traffic offense

•Traffic offense

•Assist Medics/Fire Dept.

•Service to community

January 3rd

•Unlock

•Service to community

•Juvenile complaint

•Suspicious vehicle

•Service to community

January 4th

•Stolen vehicle

•Service to community

•Traffic offense

•Juvenile complaint

•Service to community

January 5th

•Suspicious vehicle

•Traffic offense

•Assist Medics/Fire Dept.

•Open door

•Non-injury accident code 2

•Service to community

January 6th

•Unlock

•Service to community

•Service to community

•Traffic offense

January 7th

•Traffic offense

•Assist Medics/Fire Dept.

•Assist other unit

•Assist Medics/Fire Dept.

•Service to community

January 8th

•Assist other unit

•Unlock

•Domestic complaint

•Assist other unit

•Service to community

STRYKER POLICE

January 6th

•Fraud

January 8th

•Open door

January 9th

•Open door

•Civil complaint

•Warrant service

January 10th

•Well-being check

•Assist other Police Unit

January 11th

•Breaking and Entering

January 13th

•Open door

•Traffic stop

WAUSEON POLICE

January 5th

•620 E. Airport Hwy., suicide attempt

•810 N. Shoop Ave., accident, property damage

•540 N. Fulton St., down line

•Indian Way at E. Linfoot St., accident, proerpty damage

•940 E. Leggett St., juveniles

•E. Chestnut St. at S. Fulton, vandalism

•615 E. Linfoot St., suspicious vehicle

January 6th

•840 Parkview, disabled vehicle

•N. Shoop Ave. at E. Oak St., lost & foun, recovery

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. unit 46, welfare check

•940 E. Oak St., run away or unruly juvenile

•415 Cole St. unit 24, investigate complaint

•500B Third St., suspicious person

•840 Parkview, disabled vehicle

•N. Shoop Ave. at E. Oak St., lost & foun, recovery

•500B Third St., suspicious person

•1285 N. Shoop Ave., unit 58, mental

•123 S. Fulton St., alarm drop

•1321 N. Haven St., 911 hang up, contact made

January 7th

•N. Burnell St. at W. Elm St., disabled vehicle

•940 E. Oak St., open door, car

•210 S. Fulton St., juvenile

•Lincoln St. at W. Park St., investigate complaint

•840 W. Elm St., juveniles

•725 S. Shoop Ave., disorderly conduct

•223 E. Leggett St., 911 hang up contact made

January 8th

•840 W. Elm St., unit 1306, welfare check

•15094 State Route 2, welfare check

•840 W. Elm St., unit 1005, disorderly conduct

•230 Clinton St., animal cal

January 9th

•485 E. Airport Hwy., larceny

•263 W. Chestnut St., juveniles

•485 E. Airport Hwy., runaway or unruly

•1432 Clermont Dr., lost/found, recover

•725 S. Shoop Ave., response to resistance

•1285 S. Shoop Ave., accident

•485 E. Airport Hwy., juveniles

•1285 N. Shoop Ave., unit 12, 911 hang up, contact made in person

January 11th

•720 N. Shoop Ave., civil matter

•840 Parkview, investigate complaint

•1180 N. Shoop Ave., 911 hang up call, contact made in person

•814 Ottokee St., investigate complaint

•840 Parkview, accident, property damage

•1290 N. Shoop Ave., unit 80, suspicious vehicle

WEST UNITY POLICE

January 3rd

•Medical Emergency

•Medical Emergency

•Well being check

•Well being check

•Found property

•Found property

•Keep the peace

•Animal complaint

•Unsecure premises

•Unsecure premises

January 4th

•Unsecure premises

•911 hang up

January 5th

•Traffic crash

•Traffic crash

•Domestic dispute

•Sex offense

January 6th

•911 hang up

•Lock out

•Speed, warning

January 7th

•Citizen assist

•Utility problem

January 8th

•Medical emergency

January 9th

•Unsecure premises

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Avery Gibson, 28, of Toledo, Ohio, pled guilty to Receiving Stolen Property. He did receive, retain or dispose of certain property of another, knowing or having reasonable cause to be believe that said property had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Gibson to 1 year of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court appointed counsel fees, pay a $500 fine, and serve 7 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Gibson spending 180 days in CCNO.

•Daniel Lane, Jr., 33, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence and Disrupting Public Services. He threatened a family or a household member and made them believe that he would cause imminent physical harm to them, and he broke their cell phone so they could not call law enforcement or emergency services.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Lane to prison for 13 months for Disrupting Public Services and to CCNO for 90 days for Domestic Violence. Said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total sentence of 13 months. Defendant was also ordered to pay prosecution costs.

•R.B. Davenport, age 60, of Kalamazoo, MI, previously pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Heroin. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Davenport possessed Adderall and Heroin.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Davenport to serve nine months in prison. He ordered Mr. Davenport to pay all court costs of prosecution. Mr. Davenport received credit for 93 days in jail.