Angela Menden (1959-2022)

Angela M. Menden, age 62, of Metamora, passed away peacefully in her home, Sunday, January 30, 2022 with her family by her side.

Angela was born in Toledo on September 4, 1959 to the late George, Jr. and Patricia (Meiring) Menden. Angela worked in the nursing field for over 30 years. She loved her job, the residents, and most of her co-workers.

In her spare time she enjoyed crafting, baking, traveling, and attending concerts, but most importantly, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Angela was also a member of the Red Hat Society.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Nicole Menden (Scott) and Ashley (Cody) Armstrong; grandchildren, Jacob, Raven, and Kennedy; sister, Debbie (Mark) Malak; step-sisters, Bonnie (Don) Ditch; Karen (Wayne) Rogers and sister-in-law, MaryAnn Bernath.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-sister, Patty Brown; step-brother, Mike Bernath, and special friends, Gary Allen and Albert Kennedy.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta, from 2:00 to 8:00 PM Monday, February 7, 2022 with the Rosary being recited at 7:30 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM. with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating. Burial will follow at Amboy Township Cemetery, Metamora.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co. Rd. F, Archbold, Ohio 43502 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.