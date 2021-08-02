Police Log & Court News For July 21st, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

JULY 9

•200 W. Beech St., Special Detail

•700 North St., Misc. Complaints

•811 Stryker St., Civil Problem

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•610 N. Defiance St., Animal Call

•W. Lutz Rd. @ W. Village Limits, Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Citation

•22611 SR 2, Community Service

•633 Cardinal Dr., Open Van Door

JULY 10

•1950 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•200-B Hawthorn Dr., Road Blocked

•700 North St., Misc. Complaints

•200-B Degroff Ave., Animal Call

•823 Ringenberg Dr., Community Service

•1925 S. Defiance St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•100-B Sylvanus St., Animal Call

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•1950 S. Defiance St., Community Service

JULY 11

•720 W. Barre Rd., Misc. Complaints

•700 S. Defiance St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•N. Defiance St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Offense

JULY 12

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Special Detail

•125 Taylor Pkwy., Found Property

•415 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 33, Assist Fire or Rescue

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•22731 SR 2, Unlock Vehicle

•301 Stryker St., Juvenile

• N. Defiance St. @ Flory Ln., Traffic Offense / Warning

JULY 13

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•700-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Misc. Complaints

•Lafayette St. @ S. Pleasant St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•Frey Rd. @ Stryker St., Assist Police

•1100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•S. Defiance @ Hawthorn Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St., @ Miller Ave., Traffic Offense / Warning

JULY 14

•Eicher St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•811 Stryker St., Unwanted Person

•100 Frey Rd., Disabled Vehicle

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•805 Brush Creek Dr., Accident (Property Damage)

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•1935 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Activity (2)

•101 Willow Way, Welfare Check

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Parking Violations

•100-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

JULY 15

•200-B E. Mechanic St., 911 Hang Up

•206 Church St., 911 Hang Up

•806 West St., Parking Violations

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Community Service

•901 Stryker St.,, Follow Up

•Lauber St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•224 S. Fulton St., Special Detail

•1800-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•100-B E. Lutz Rd., Utilities Problem

•E. Lutz Rd. @ Vine St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•200-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•2200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•2130 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

•1900-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Citation

•121 Garden Dr., Follow Up

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

JULY 16

•202 West St., 911 Hang Up

WAUSEON POLICE

JULY 7

•124 E. Elm St., Animal Call

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 93, Fight

•Fulton County Garage, Suspicious Person

•222 Birch St., Animal Call

•216 W. Chestnut St., Larceny

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 19, Domestic Violence

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

JULY 8

•318 W. Chestnut St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•248 N. Fulton St., Welfare Check

•415 E. Linfoot St., Accidental Overdose

•134 Lawrence Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•248 N. Fulton St., Accident (Property Damage)

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Suspicious Person

JULY 9

•210 E. Chestnut St., Welfare Check

•Glenwood St. @ E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•00 E. Oak St., Animal Call

•720 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•1002 Cherokee Dr., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•504 W. Leggett St., Fireworks

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1004, Accidental Overdose

JULY 10

•260 Depot St. Unit C, Domestic Violence

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Suspicious Activity

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•00 E. Leggett St., Loud Noise

•504 W. Leggett St., Fireworks

•313 Prospect St., Trespassing

JULY 11

•Mulberry St. @ Third St., Fireworks

•112 Depot St., Drunk

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1305, Trespassing

•427 Potter St., Juveniles

JULY 12

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 13, Animal Call

•604 N. Fulton St., Identity Theft / Scam

•203 E. Oak St., Welfare Check

JULY 13

•218 Cherry St., Mental

• 00 E. Leggett St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•600 Wood St., Abandoned Vehicle

•123 N. Fulton St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•441 E. Superior St., Sex Offense

•620 W. Leggett St., Disorderly Conduct

•117 E. Elm St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 20, Telephone Harassment

•415 Clover Lane, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•339 S. Shoop Ave., Juveniles

WEST UNITY POLICE

JULY 5

•Well-Being Check

•Found Property

•Juvenile Complaint

•Suspicious Vehicle

JULY 6

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Medical Emergency

JULY 7

•Lock-Out

•Animal Complaint (2)

•Well-Being Check

•Suspicious Person

•Speed / Warning (4)

•Equipment Violation / Warning

JULY 8

•Lock-Out (2)

•Telecommunications Harassment

•Speed / Warning

JULY 9

•Lock-Out (2)

•Funeral Escort

•Theft

•Agency Assist

•Animal Complaint

•Speed / Warning (2)

JULY 10

•Suspicious Person

•Juvenile Curfew

•Found Property

•Animal Complaint

•Speed / Warning

•Speed / Citation

JULY 11

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Citizen Assist

•Speed / Citation

WILLIAMS COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine J. Zartman reports the following case(s) from the criminal docket in the Williams County Common Pleas Court:

•June 24, 2021: Terry W. Lue, Jr., age 42, of Williams County was sentenced on the charge of Attempted Domestic Violence, a felony of the fifth degree, to three years of community control, a term of 180 days (90 days suspended) in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $1000.

•June 24, 2021: Desirae M. Eddy, age 43, of Williams County, was sentenced on the charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, to three years community control, a term of 180 days (150 days suspended) in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $750.

•June 28, 2021: Lamar Gaston, age 25, of Toledo was sentenced on the charge of Attempted Felonious Assault, a felony of the third degree. He was sentenced to a term of eighteen months of incarceration at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

•June 29, 2021: Jared J. Hummel, age 29, of Bowling Green was sentenced on two counts of Abusing Harmful Intoxicants, both felonies of the fifth degree. He was sentenced to four years community control, a term of 180 days (90 days suspended) in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $1000.

•June 29, 2021: Sharon K. Grond, age 56, of Defiance was sentenced on the charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was sentenced to three years community control and a term of 180 days (90 days suspended) in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio.

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Austin J. Sours, age 23, of Albion, MI, previously pled guilty to Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Sours failed to comply with an order or signal from a police officer to bring his vehicle to a stop, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Sours to serve 18 months in prison. He ordered Mr. Sours to pay all court costs. He received credit for 98 days in jail.

•Jamon M. McConnell, age 22, Wauseon, previously pled guilty to Obstructing Justice. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. McConnell provided another person with means of avoiding discovery or apprehension Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. McConnell to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. McConnell to serve 30 days in CCNO with credit for 10 days served; pay a fine of $500 including court-appointed counsel fees; and not enter bars and/or taverns. Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. McConnell serving nine months in prison.

•Darrin Bailey, 46, of 106 Cass Street, Swanton, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Bailey to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $100 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by a 10:00 pm. to 6:00 am. curfew, have no contact with the victim, successfully complete the Batterer’s Intervention Program, and show proof of or obtain a valid driver’s license within 180 days.Failure to comply could result in Mr. Bailey spending 10 months in prison.