Police Log & Court News For May 26th, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

MAY 14

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Special Detail

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•700 North St. Unit 000, Special Detail

•100-B Elm St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Lugbill Rd., Road Blocked

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600 Lafayette St., Suspicious Vehicle

MAY 15

•314 N. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

•300-B Park St., Suspicious Vehicle

•900 Walnut St., Assist Police Unit

•800 Walnut St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•S. Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1301 S. Buehrer St., Suspicious Person

•Lafayette St. @ Victory Ln., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1921 S. Defiance St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•Miller Ave. @ Pin Oak PL, Traffic Offense / Citation

•Ditto St. @ W. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Citation

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 152, Unlock Vehicle

•Middle St. @ W. Barre Rd., Suspicious Vehicle

•Frey Rd. @ Stryker St., Road Blocked

MAY 16

•1100-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•Lafayette St. @ S. Pleasant St., Suspicious Vehicle (4)

•108 Sylvanus St., 911 Hang Up

•403 West St., Unlock Vehicle

•200-B W. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Short-Buehrer Rd., Animal Call

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

MAY 17

•CR 24 @ Nolan Pkwy, Road Blocked

•1900-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•508 Vine St., Welfare Check

•207 E. Mechanic St., Threats or Harassment

•428 Clover Lane, Special Detail

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1201 Lindau St., Suspicious Activity

•Burke St. @ S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•503 Vine St., Suspicious Activity

MAY 18

•1200 Stryker St., Suspicious Vehicle

•1900-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Miller Ave. @ Pin Oak Pl, Traffic Offense / Citation

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Traffic Offense / Citation

•Lafayette St. @ S. Pleasant St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•501 Buckeye St., Assist Police Unit

•22611 SR 2, 911 Hang Up

MAY 19

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Special Detail

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

MAY 20

•600 Park St. Unit 36, Domestic Trouble

•800-B N. Defiance St., Disabled Vehicle

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•22611 SR 2, Bike Path

•300 W. Lutz Rd., Animal Call

•200 W. Williams St., Community Service

•500-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

SWANTON POLICE

MAY 1

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

May 2

•Hickory St., Suspicious Person

•Paigelynn St., Suspicious Act

•St. Richard Crt., Missing Juvenile

•Paigelynn St., Neighbor Dispute

MAY 3

•Parkside Dr., Unwanted Person

•Franklin St., Dig Bite

•Kierra Ln., Suspicious Person

•E. Airport Hwy., Person Sleeping in Car

•Main @ Zeiter Way, Suspicious Person

MAY 4

•W. Garfield, Assist Rescue

•Valleywood Dr., Parking Issue

•Dogwood Dr., Non-injury Crash

•Walnut St., 911 Hang-Up

MAY 5

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•N. Hallett Ave., Suspicious Act

•Chestnut St., 911 Hang Up

•Marshall St., Check Objects in Yard

•E. Airport Hwy., Vehicle Damage

•Parkside Dr., Suspicious Act

•E. Airport Hwy., Found Property

•S. Main St., 911 Hang Up

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

MAY 6

•Maddie St., Welfare Check

•S. Munson Rd., Welfare Check

•Waterville Sw. Rd., Fishing without License

MAY 7

•High School, Unwanted Person

•Veronica St., Impaired Person

•Dodge St., Scam Theft

•Paigelynn St., Menacing

•Paigelynn St., Menacing

•Veronica St., Menacing

•N. Main St., Parking Issue

•Chestnut St., Telecommunication Harassment

MAY 8

•Marshall Dr., Welfare Check

•Centerville Rd., Driving Complaint

•Veronica St., Domestic Dispute

MAY 9

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•E. Airport Hwy., Disorderly Conduct

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

•Bassett St., Animal Issue

•N. Munson Rd., Welfare Check

•W. Airport Hwy., Driving Complaint

•Turtle Creek Dr., Suspicious Person

MAY 10

•Ivy @ Cass St., Suspicious Person

•Woodland Ave., Accidental Alarm

•Mettabrook Dr., Assist Rescue

•Chestnut St., Citizen Assist

•E. Airport Hwy., Food Complaint

•Airport @ Scott Rd., Assist OSP-crash

MAY 11

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•Peachtree Ln., Welfare Check

•Franklin St. alley, Reckless Vehicle

•Dodge @ Ivy St., 911 Hang Up

MAY 12

•Church St., Suspicious Act

•W. Airport Hwy., Debris in Road

•Church St., Suspicious Person

MAY 13

•Maddie St., Suspicious Act-Noise

•Mettabrook Dr., Found Person

•Garfield @ Lawrence, Dispute

•E. Airport Hwy., Theft

•N. Main St., Possible Child Abuse

•Maddie St., Road Rage

•Memorial Park, Disorderly Conduct

MAY 14

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Peachtree Ln., Welfare Check

•Chestnut St., Unlock Vehicle

•High School, Unruly Student

MAY 15

•Dodge St., Disorderly Conduct

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Co. Rd. H, Reckless Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Unwanted Persons

•Dodge St., Reckless Driver

•S. Munson Rd., 911 Hang Up

WAUSEON POLICE

MAY 12

•402 Cherry St., Accident (Property Damage)

•E. Oak St., Vandalism

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 506, Larceny

•304 E. Oak St., Threats / Harassment

•420 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

•230 Clinton St., Identity Theft

•355 Joanna Dr., Juveniles

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 902, Loud Noise

MAY 13

•Parkview, Response to Resistance

•960 Fairway Ln., Alarm Drop

•230 Clinton St., Threats / Harassment

•655 Hemlock, Animal Call

•422 Indian Rd., Larceny

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 203, Loud Noise

•415 Cole St., Loud Noise

•245 N. Fulton St. Unit B, Domestic Violence

MAY 14

•245 N. Fulton St. Unit A, Response to Resistance

•1205 N. Shoop Ave., Funeral Escort

•117 S. Fulton St. Unit 201, Larceny

•720 S. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•840 Parkview, Investigate Complaint

•230 Clinton St., Sex Offense

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 58, Welfare Check

•510 W. Elm St., Assault

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 13, Vandalism

•400-B Potter St., Dog Bite

•501 W. Chestnut Ct., Animal Call

MAY 15

•800-Blk Burr, Investigate Complaint

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 303, Loud Noise

•222 W. Chestnut St., Disorderly Conduct

MAY 16

•718 N. Fulton St., Sex Offense

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1102, Vandalism

•310 Virginia Dr., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•200-B Sycamore St., Animal Call

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•237 Maple St., Loud Noise

MAY 17

•N. Shoop Ave. @ Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•1015 W. Leggett St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 32, Threats / Harassment

•1265 N. Shoop Ave., Trespassing

•815 Burr Rd., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•330 Enterprise Ave., Threats / Harassment

•1205 N. Shoop Ave., Road Blocked

MAY 18

•940 E. Leggett St., Alarm Drop

•1205 N. Shoop Ave., Funeral Escort

•563 N. Shoop Ave., Road Blocked

•E. Oak St., Run Away or Unruly

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 703, Welfare Check

•220 Lawrence Ave., Larceny

•304 Barbara Dr., Run Away or Unruly

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1101, Suspicious Vehicle

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Mental

WEST UNITY POLICE

MAY 10

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Sex Offense

•Animal Complaint

MAY 11

•Lock Out

•Speed / Warning (2)

MAY 12

•Medical Emergency

•Traffic Crash

•Fire

•Found Property

MAY 13

•Agency Assist

•Traffic Crash

•Speed / Citation

MAY 14

•Medical Emergency

•Lock-Out (2)

•Juvenile Problem (3)

•Criminal Damage

•Ordinance Violation (3)

•Speed / Warning (2

MAY 15

•Juvenile Problem

MAY 16

•Fail to Obey Traffic Control Device / Warning

•Parking Problem

WILLIAMS COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine J. Zartman reports the following case(s) from the criminal docket in the Williams County Common Pleas Court:

•May 10, 2021 – Cheryl L. Shaffer, age 52, of Williams County pleaded guilty to the charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for June 24 at 10:30 AM.

•May 10, 2021 – Nikki Swary, age 33, of Williams County pleaded guilty to charge of Forgery, a felony of the fifth degree. Sentence is scheduled for June 3 at 10:00 AM.

•May 10, 2021 – Paul D. Young, age 39, of Williams County was sentenced on the charge of Domestic Violence, a felony of the fourth degree, to five years of community control, a suspended term of 180 days in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $1000.

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Marcos Garcia, 36, Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Disrupting Public Services. He attempted to damage a cell phone, so It could not be used to call for emergency assistance.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Garcia to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio for dual diagnosis, and successfully complete any recommended treatment and any aftercare, successfully complete the Batterer’s Treatment Program, and any recommended aftercare, and have no contact with the victim.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Garcia spending 11 months in prison.

•Michael Turner, 51, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated and Resisting Arrest. He operated a vehicle while intoxicated, and then he caused physical harm to the officer while resisting arrest.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Turner to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay a $525 fine, serve 17 days in CCNO, with credit for time already serviced, be assessed for dual diagnosis, and successfully complete any recommend treatment and all aftercare, a one year license suspension, with driving privileges, have restricted plates, and complete a driver intervention program within 90 days.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Turner spending 180 days in CCNO for each offense, with said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total CCNO term of 180 days.

FULTON COUNTY COURT -EASTERN DISTRICT

Eric Nadeua, Wauseon. Red light, $122.

Kain C. Brown, Delta. Speed, $132.

Seth M. Hunt, Delta. Speed, $132.

Jacob D. Dickens, Metamora. Speed, $132.

Juan Arriola III, Swanton, aggrevated menacing, $250 fine plus costs, cost to include reimbursement of monitoring, no reportable probation until April 28, 2026, reportable probation until April 28, 2021; drug/alcohol assement and any aftercare. No contact with victim.

Theresa Hite, Delta. Disorderly conduct with presistence, $250 fine plus costs, non reportable probation until April 28, 2026.

Gene Hite, Delta. No operator’s license. $250 fine plus costs, non reportable probation until April 28, 2026; produce valid license by October 27, 2021.

Eusebio Solis Jr., Wauseon. Speed, $132.

Gwen A. Micham, Lyons. Speed, $132.

Alexis L. Luttrell, Delta. Speed. $122.

Lalisa Murray, Delta. Assault amend to disorderly conduct m4, fine $250 and costs, credit for 5 days jail, mmot to initiate any contact with victim, home or property, total fine and costs $451.

Brandon D. Smith, Lyons. Reckless operation, $360 fine and costs, report to probation, 72 hour program for alcohol/drug , also be assessed, als vacated, failure to control, dimissed at the defendants costs.

Kelly M. Shrader, Metamora. Physical control, $500, fine and costs report to probation for one year, OVI program to complete in 90 days, also be assessed and complete any aftercare if needed, failure to stop and failure to control, both dismissed at the defendants costs.

Samantha Bolenbaugh, Wauseon. Speed, $132.

Brandon Johnston, Lyons. Speed, $122.

Moran Avina, Wauseon. Speed, $162.

Melissa Vinaske Barland, Wauseon. Redlight, $187.

Candiss L. Lulfs, Swanton. Speed, $122.

Maria G. Loera, Wauseon. Seatbelt, $78.

David A. Meyer, Delta. Speed. $132.

Riley J. Guyer, Delta. Speed, $132.

Deborah L. Achinger, Delta. Speed. $122.

Kourtney J. Layton, Swanton. Stop sign, $122.

Catherine A. Snyder, Delta. Stop sign, $122.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Cody Cervantes, Delta. Judgement for plantiff, in the amount of $3,681.44, 3% interest from November 13, 2020 and the cost of this action.