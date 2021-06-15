Police Log & Court News For June 9th, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

MAY 28

•Franklin St. @ W. Mechanic St., Animal Call

•500-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•2001 S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600 Lafayette St., Animal Call

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•205 Stryker St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•300-B Park St., Animal Call

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Lincoln St. @ Murbach St., Traffic Offense / Warning

MAY 29

•1400-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200 W. Williams St., Suspicious Vehicle

•S. Defiance St. @ Miller Ave., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Assist Fire or Rescue

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•600 Park St. Unit 01, 911 Hang Up

•22799 SR 2, 911 Hang Up

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

MAY 30

•635 Cardinal Dr., 911 Hang Up

•4000-B SR 66, Disabled Vehicle

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Civil Problem

•200-B Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•Farmington Rd. @ E. Holland St., Juvenile

•900-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

MAY 31

•2100-B S. Defiance St., Road Blocked

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•22611 SR 2, Unlock Vehicle

•302 Vine St., 911 Hang Up

•1100 S. Defiance St., Civil Problem

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

JUNE 1

•Frey Rd. @ Stryker St., Assist Police Unit

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Special Detail

• N. Defiance St. @ E. Holland St., Crash

•523 Fairview Ct., Fraud

•N. Clydes Way @ E. Lutz Rd., Disabled Vehicle

•Lafayette St. @ Victory Ln., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Murbach St. @ Vine St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•415 Walnut St., 911 Hang Up

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Parking Violations

•100-B W. Lutz Rd., Road Blocked

•100-B N. Defiance St., Civil Problem

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Church St. @ N Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

JUNE 2

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Murbach St.@ Vine St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•307 N. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•300-B N. Defiance St., Lost Property

•400-B Vine St., Crash

•901 Walnut St., Assist Fire

JUNE 3

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 402, Welfare Check

•125 Taylor Pkwy, Assist Fire

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•121 West Field Dr. Unit 4, Assist Fire or Rescue

•Middle St. @ South St., Investigate Complaint

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Parking Violation

•300 E. Holland St. Unit 000, Unlock Vehicle

•600-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

JUNE 4

•200 Lafayette St. Unit 000, Suspicious Vehicle

•Sauder St. @ W. Barre Rd., Parking Violations

WAUSEON POLICE

MAY 26

•621 E. Oak St., Investigate Complaint

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•845 E. Leggett St., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

MAY 27

•242 E. Chestnut St., Investigate Complaint

•127 E. Walnut St., Trespassing

•00 W. Leggett St., Suspicious Activity

•00 W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•738 Ottokee St., Civil Matter

•1397 Clermont Dr., Welfare Check

•410 N. Shoop Ave., Accident

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 100, Assault

MAY 28

•260 Grant St., Telephone Harassment

•260 Grant St., Investigate Complaint

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

•W. Leggett St. @ Lawrence Ave., Animal Call

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

MAY 29

•362 Joanna Dr., Welfare Check

•225 S. Oakwood St., Domestic Violence

•325 W. Leggett St., 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

•246 Jefferson St., Larceny

•1119 Arrowhead Trail, 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

•311 S. Fulton St., Disorderly Conduct

•400-B Indian Rd., Loud Noise

MAY 30

•1130 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•N. Brunell St. @ W. Oak St., 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

•610 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

•704 Fairway Dr., Juveniles

•N. Shoop Ave @ E. Linfoot, Accident (Property Damage)

MAY 31

•250 E. Linfoot St. Unit 6, 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

•230 Clinton St., Telephone Harassment

•230 Clinton St., Escort / Parade

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•1487 N. Shoop Ave., Open Door

•873 Burr Rd., Animal Call

•705 Fairway Ln., Accident (Property Damage)

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Threats / Harassment

•722 Fairway Dr. Unit 103, 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

•734 E. Elm St., Accidental Overdose

•734 E. Elm St., Response to Resistance

•1336 N. Cornell Ln., Trespassing

JUNE 1

•209 E. Walnut St., Investigate Complaint

•415 Cole St. Unit 27, Neighborhood Trouble

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1102, Domestic Violence

•1290 N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•840 W. Elm St., Loud Noise

•800-B N. Ottokee St., Welfare Check

•1379 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•404 E. Chestnut St., Assault

•625 Ottokee St., Investigate Complaint

•500-B W. Leggett St., Loud Noise

JUNE 2

•1151 N. Ottokee St., Alarm Drop

WEST UNITY POLICE

MAY 24

•Criminal Damage

•Found Property

•Lock-Out

•Suspicious Activity

MAY 25

•911 Hang-Up

MAY 26

•Domestic Dispute

•Medical Emergency

•Juvenile Problem

MAY 27

•Ordinance Violation

•Telecommunications Harassment

•Domestic Violence

•Vandalism

•Animal Complaint

•Criminal Damage

•Truck off Route / Warning

•Speed / Warning

•Citation / Citation

MAY 28

•Speed / Warning (2)

•Juvenile Problem

MAY 29

•Suspicious Activity

•Improper Passing / Warning

MAY 30

•Juvenile Problem

•Speed / Warning

•Utility Problem

•Lock-Out

•Animal Complaint (2)

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Gabriel Rivera, 45, previously pleaded guilty to Harassment With a Bodily Substance. He spit on a polic officer. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Rivera to 4 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 10:00pm to 6:00am curfew, complete a mental health assessment with Maumee Valley Guidance Center, and successfully complete any treatment or recommended aftercare, complete an assessment with the Toledo TASC for medication management, and successfully complete any recommended treatment and all aftercare, be placed on TAD monitoring for 3 months, provide a list off all medications, and comply with all prescribed treatment, obtain a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance within 6 months, and serve 164 days in CCNO, with credit for time served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Rivera spending 11 months in prison.

FULTON COUNTY EASTERN DISTRICT COURT

•Matthew Rohrs, Swanton. Speed, $122.

•Chad M. Sanford, Fayette. Speed, second offense in one year, $162.

•Charles Robinette, Wauseon. Speed, $162.

•Aaron Underwood, Delta. Speed, $132.

•Thomas J. Albring, Swanton. Stop sign amend to brake violation, $235 fine and costs.

•Carlotta Wiemken, Swanton. Failure to confine dog, $152 fine and costs, defendant to submit to insurance company regarding dog bite.

•Savannah Cox, Swanton. Domestic and assault, dismissed at call of prosecution, defendant to comply with recovery services, no further or similar offenses invovling threats or violence. Total costs, $146 plus attorney fees for court appointed attorney.

•Destiny Guess, Delta. Failure to confine dog, $150 fine and costs, total $297 and other failed to confine dog, dismissed at defendants costs $46, dog desinated dangerous.

•Rahshon Stallworth, Delta. Unlawful restraint amend to disorderly conduct, $150 fine and costs, $289 total.

•Derek Holly, Delta. Speed, $132.

•Mindy K. Jones, Delta. Speed, $122.

•Kurt Deffenbaugh, Delta. Speed, $122.

•Ian Leach, Wauseon. Speed. $122.

•Kamryn Ruetz, Swanton. Assured clear distance ahead, $187.

•Martin D. Estrada, Wauseon. Speed. $122.

•Emily C. Stereff, Delta. Speed, $122.

•Anthony T. Jagodzinski, Delta. Seat belt, $78.

•David Kovar, Delta. Speed, $132.

•Jacob M. Toeppe, Swanton. Seat belt, $78.

•Jeremy K. Hager, Swanton. Speed, $122.

•Hussam J. Sweidan, Swanton. Stop sign, $235.

•Cody J. Mitchey, Lyons. Speed, $162.

•Taylor M. Burroughs, Lyons. Speed. $122.

•Zachary D. Stipp, Wauseon. Speed, $162.

•Deacon Dzierawski, Swanton. Speed, $132.

•Nicholas J. Pelland, Delta. Speed, $162.

•Theresa C. Hite, Wauseon. Speed, $162.

•Mark A. Dunning, Delta. Reckless and amend to brake equipment, $150 fine and costs.

•Christopher Goodson, Swanton. Speed, $162.

•Kelly J. Borstelman, Swanton. Drivin on closed road, $122.

FULTON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS

The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program would like your help in solving the following crimes:

Authorities are investigating a Breaking & Entering and Theft that occurred at Tractor Supply, 14400 US 20Alt, Wauseon, Ohio. On May 24, 2021, suspect(s) broke into a secured area and stole 10 Simpson Power Washers and a Cub Cadet push string weed trimmer. The total value of this loss is $4,439.89.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS CRIME THAT COULD LEAD TO THE ARREST AND INCARCERATION OF THE PERSON(S) INVOLVED, PLEASE CONTACT THE FULTON COUNTY CRIME STOPPER HOTLINE.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THIS OR ANY OTHER FELONY WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR A REWARD OF UP TO $1,000 CASH. CALL IS CONFIDENTIAL & ANONYMOUS. THE NUMBER TO CALL DAY OR NIGHT IS 1-800-255-1122, TOLL FREE.

**REMINDER** If you see a suspicious vehicle in your neighborhood, please write down a description and license number. This could be the tip police are looking for if a crime occurs in your area.

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS ARE ASKING THE PUBLIC TO BE ALERT TO HELP STOP LATE NIGHT BREAK-INS AND THEFTS.