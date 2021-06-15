David Francisco (1946-2021)

David Robert Francisco passed away on June 11, 2021, after a battle with Alzheimer’s and a brief stay in Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

David was born in North Canton, Ohio, on July 11, 1946. He graduated from Hoover High School in 1964 before attending Kent State University, where he studied finance and served as president of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

He began his career as a bank examiner in South Bend, Indiana, before moving to Bryan, Ohio, where he lived for more than 20 years.

He soon became president and CEO of First National Bank Northwest Ohio. Active in the Bryan community, he was charter president (and founder) of the Bryan Jaycees, president of the Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce, president of the Orchard Hills Country Club and a member of the boards of the Bryan City Schools, the American Red Cross and the Bryan Rotary Club. He was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bryan.

David moved to Toledo in the 1980s, where he served as president and COO of Mid Am, Inc., and later as chairman and CEO of Sky Financial Group, Inc., until his retirement in 1999.

When asked by a Wall Street Journal reporter why he retired, he said, “Because I can.” He was an active member and president of the Maumee Valley YPO Chapter and a member of the YPO Global Board of Directors.

He served on the boards of Therma-Tru Corp., Ashley Insurance Group, Ltd., Riverside Hospital, Zeller Corporation and Century Marketing Group, Inc., where he also enjoyed working for several years following his retirement.

In the Toledo community, David served as board president for Maumee Valley Country Day School, co-founder and president of the Chance for Change Foundation, Inc., and vice president of the Valentine Theatre.

He was a member and senior warden of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church and a trustee of the Waterville United Methodist Church. Through YWAM’s Homes of Hope program, David led many mission trips to Tijuana, building more than 20 homes for families living in poverty.

David was beloved for his loyalty to friends and family, his great love for his dogs, his intelligence and mentorship and his fantastic sense of humor, which he kept throughout his illness.

An avid golfer and fisherman, David was a member of Stone Oak Country Club and Rockwell Springs Trout Club. In recent years, he enjoyed reading, fly fishing, cooking, creating cocktails, going for walks and sitting by the lake to watch the sunset. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and celebrating their accomplishments.

David is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Patricia Wise; his brothers, John (Connie) Winkler, North Canton, and Mike Winkler, Uniontown; his son, Craig (Amy) Francisco, Toledo; and his daughters, Christa (Tony) Dewire, Toledo, Hannah Spengler, Washington, D.C., Mackenzie Francisco, Detroit, and Maya Francisco, Toledo. David will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Libby and Will Francisco and Emma and Alex Dewire.

David is preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Winkler and Robert and Isabel Francisco; his sister, Patty Winkler; and his sister-in-law, Debbie Winkler.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on June 27, 2021, at Carranor Hunt & Polo Club in Perrysburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice, to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund or to one of David’s favorites (Youth With A Mission San Diego/Baja, Smile Train, or the Toledo Fair Housing Center).

Memories can be shared on David’s Facebook page or at www.toledocremation.com/obituaries.