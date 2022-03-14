Police Log & Court News For March 9th, 2022

Facebook

BRYAN POLICE

February 24th

•134 N. Main St., Disturb peace, noise complaint

•504 S. Lebanon St., message

•Donaldson Ace Hardware 421 N. Union St., shoplifting report

•Premier Bank 204 E. High St., forgery/fraud,

•Domino’s 327 S Main St., assist req. civilian, report of subject loitering, spoke with subject

•Center/Wilson, dog complaint, small white dog near roadway, unable to locate

•Hillside 9876 CR 16, crew, alarm co., cancelled

•Foster/Main, assist req. civilian, well-check, unable to locate

•107 S. Beech St., accident – no injury, improper starting and backing

•134 N. Main St., assist req. civilian

•Walmart 1215 S. Main St., lockout

•Walmart, lockout

•Arrow Tru-line 720 E. Perry St., lockout

•Bryan PD 304 W. High, assist req. civilian

•876 E. Trevitt St., Assist req. civilian

•Garden/Bryan, traffic stop, investigative

•334 N. Emmet St., hang up 911

•Bigby Coffee 1001 S. Main St., traffic stop, expired plates, citation

•YMCA 1 Faber Dr., accident no injury

•1016 Bellaire Ave., dog complaint

•Bryan Community Apartment 936 E. Wilson St., traffic stop, driving under suspension, citation

•Fountain Grove/Main, traffic stop, driving under suspension, citation

•715 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•306 E. Butler St., lockout

•Main/Maple, assist req. civilian, report of vehicle with hazards on

February 25th

•206 N. Lewis St., assist medics

•317 Bruce Dr., disturb peace, noise complaint

•100 W. High St. blk., traffic stop, obstructed view, warning

•800 E. High St., blk., traffic stop, failure to dim, warning

•CW Solutions-Verizon Wireless 1241 S. Main St., burglar alarm, building secure

•High/Union, traffic stop, rolling stop, warning

•100 W. Mulberry St. blk., assist req. civilian

•CW Solutions-Verizon Wireless, burglar alarm, building secure

•Tomco 730 E. South St., lockout

•Union Trailer Court 600 S. Union St., property found

•222 N. Myers St., dog complaint, loose dog reported

•Bryan High School/Middle School 1000 W. Fountain Grove Dr., accident no injury

•100 S. Lynn St., traffic stop, expired registration, citation

•100 N. Lynn St., suspicious person

•Walmart, lockout

•102 S. Allen St., assist req. civilian, well-check

•1000 Sean Ln blk., juvenile complaint, unable to locate

•Titan Tire 927 S. Union St., traffic stop, expired registration, speed, citation

•High/Walnut, traffic stop, stop bar, warning

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian, gave advice

•543 S. Beech St., report of loose dog, unable to locate

•Bryan PD, warrant

•Tractor Supply 1120 S. Main St., business check

•Malibu Tan 1242 S. Main St., traffic stop

•CR M/CR 8.75, general, mutual aid barn fire

•South/Walnut, traffic stop, investigative

•221 N. Myers St., assist req. civilian

•100 S. Allen St. blk., traffic stop, two headlights required, warning

•Union/Bryan, traffic stop, one headlight, warning

•106 S. Lynn St., vandalism

February 26th

•Clay/Chicago Wms. Center 803 Portland St. blk., accident Injury, failure to control, report taken

•803 Portland St., accident

•428 S. Cherry St., juvenile complaint, found child outside with no coat on

•Bryan High School/Middle School, assist req. civilian, civil issue

•127 N. Emmet St., assist req. civilian, keep the peace

•Gamestop 1243 S. Main St., lockout

•500 S. Main St. blk., traffic stop, disobey traffic control device, turn at intersection, citation

•Hamilton/Walnut, traffic stop, failure to display, warning

•A&W/KFC 1113 S. Main St., traffic stop, expired OLN and expired plates, citation

•114 Avenue B, assist req. civilian, keep the peace

•Bryan/Portland, traffic stop, expired plates, citation

•Wild Bill’s Tobacco 1121 W. High St., traffic stop, driving under suspension, expired plates, citation

•Titan Tire 927 S. Union St., traffic stop, speed, citation

•Goodwill 1210 S. Main St., auto violation, report of reckless driving, unable to locate

•Southtowne Centre 1200 S. Main St., assist req. civilian, report of unwanted vehicles in the lot, gone on arrival, unable to locate

•Walmart, warrant check, unable to locate

•Holden/Main, traffic stop, fictious plates, expired plates, closed

•Bryan PD, mischief complaint

•U-Store Storage 213 E. Edgerton St., larceny

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•Edgerton/Walnut, assist req. civilian

•1000 Center St. blk., mischief, items thrown at vehicle

•W. High near Pizza Hut, traffic stop, driving without lights, warning

•100 N. Allen St., assist other department

February 27th

•Main/Fount Grove Rd., DWI-OVI, auto violation, adult arrest

•Mike’s Place 210 W. High St., property lost, missing items

•CW Solutions-Verizon Wireless 1241 S. Main St., Burglar alarm

•200 W. High St. blk., foot patrol, on portable

•Edward Jones Investments 130 N. Main St., assist req. civilian

•CHWC Hospital 433 W. High St., traffic stop, display of plates, warning

•Auto Zone 1205 S. Main St., traffic stop, expired registration, warning

•Wendy’s 1120 E. High St., lockout

•715 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•100 S. Main St. blk., traffic stop, speed, citation

•Bryan Wash and Fill 1114 S. Main St., lockout

•S. Main in front of Plaza Motel, traffic stop, expired plates, citation

•S. Main near Circle K, traffic stop, investigative

•Wilson/Union, traffic stop, missing a stoplight, warning

•712 Cardinal Dr., crew, lifting assistance

•Tano’s Pizza 216 S. Union St., assist req. civilian

•921 S. Allen St., assist req. civilian

February 28th

•Jackie Blu’s 201 W. Butler St., property found

•304 Avenue A, assist req. civilian, unit check, no answer at door

•Shell Spee-D-Mart 911 E. High St., assist req. civilian

•215 N. Allen St., hang up 911, open line

•925 E. Mulberry St., message

•1507 Spring Meadow Ln., assist req. civilian, well-check

•Bryan Mobile Home Court 511 N. Union St., harassment, req. extra patrol, report taken

•South/Union, accident no injury

•Dollar General 1202 E. High St., trespassing

•800 E. High St., traffic stop, peeling, warning

•South St., accident no injury, reports that an object came off a vehicle and his his vehicle

•300 Fairview Dr., forgery/fraud on bank account

•15204 Homer Dr., crew, car fire

•921 S. Allen St., larceny

•Bryan PD, assist other department, subject on station for court ordered fingerprints

•316 S. Williams St., warrant, unable to locate

•217 Illinois Dr. Norlick, crew, smoke detector activation

•E Vapor Hut 209 S. Main St., larceny

•316 S. Williams St., warrant

•Bryan PD, warrant

March 1st

•Main/Viaduct, hazardous condition, tire on roadway/median

•424 E. Maple St., assist req. civilian

•Best One Tire 915 N. Main St., vandalism

•611 S. Union St., assist req. civilian to serve an eviction notice

•400 N. Walnut St. blk., accident no injury

•100 W. Trevitt St. blk., traffic stop, speed, warning

•1425 E. High St., warrant

•715 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan/Cherry, dog complaint

•Town & Country 1210 E. High St., shoplifting report taken

•Sanctuary of Wms. Co. 210 S. Main St., hang up 911

•627 S. Lynn St., harassment, threatened by an ex

•1123 Cardinal Dr., lockout

•322 N. Beech St., assist other department

•1200 S. Main St. blk., auto violation, report or a white Chevrolet truck swerving and almost hitting three other vehicles, unable to locate

•601 Parkview Ave., breaking and entering

•CHWC Hospital 433 W. High St., assist other department, CCNO at CHWC

•876 E. Trevitt St., assist req. civilian

March 2nd

•200 S. Main St. blk., traffic stop, failure to yield to traffic control device, warning

•Lewis/Bryan, property found

•CW Solutions-Verizon Wireless, burglar alarm, front door, building secure

•Blueberry Pancake House & Restaurant 122 S. Union St., traffic stop, expired plates, citation

•411 S. Beech St., junk vehicle

•Taco Bell 1104 S. Main St., traffic stop, failure to yield, warning

•223 Carson Dr., family trouble

•St. Rt. 15/CR C, traffic stop, speed, warning

•600 S. Main St. blk., traffic stop, lanes of travel, warning

•Main/Viaduct, traffic stop, expired registration, speed, citation

•CCNO 3151 CR 24-25, warrant service

•Walmart 1215 S. main, warrant check, unable to locate

•Evansport/Union, traffic stop, speed, citation

•715 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•304 E. High St., breaking and entering attempted

•Parkview Physicians Group 442 W. High St., traffic stop, stop sign, citation

•Bryan PD, assist civilian, civil issue

•524 Lawndale Dr., hazardous condition, reports 3 4s on the ice on the pond behind her residence

•1409 Colonial Ln., child abuse neglect report

•715 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•409 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian, subject waiting in front of residence

•Allied Molded (Main Plt.) 222 N. Union St., hang up 911

WAUSEON POLICE

February 23rd

•415 Cole St Unit 27, Welfare Check

•441 Marshall St, Investigate Complaint

•445 N Fulton St, Animal Call

•320 Sycamore St, 911 Hang Up

February 24th

•429 Indian Rd, Welfare Check

•225 W Linfoot St, Neighborhood Trouble

•415 Cole St Unit 27, Welfare Check

•219 S Fulton St, Funeral Escort

•485 E Airport Hwy, Property Damage

•259 Enterprise Ave, Telephone Harassment

•630 Spruce St, Welfare Check

February 25th

•230 Clinton St, Investigate Complaint-Possible Identity Theft

•485 E Airport Hwy, Trespassing

•340 W Leggett St, Fight

February 26th

•827 N Fulton St, Domestic Violence

•1190 N Shoop Ave, Lost/Found/Recovered

•930 E Oak St, Open Door

•221 W Chestnut St, 911 Hang Up

•600 Wood St, Open Door

•Grant St @ W Oak St, Investigate Complaint

February 27th

•325 W Oak St, 911 Hang Up

•1000-B N Shoop Ave, Disabled Vehicle

•117 S Fulton St Unit 202, Domestic Violence

February 28th

•238 Maple St, Animal Call

•854 S Shoop Ave, Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•E Oak St @ Indian Way, Disabled Vehicle

•485 E Airport Hwy, Disorderly Conduct

•320 Cole St, 911 Hang Up

•1275 N Shoop Ave, Identity Theft

•1170 N Shoop Ave Unit 42, Loud Noise

•1170 N Shoop Ave Unit 41, Loud Noise

March 1st

•1170 N Shoop Ave Unit 41, Loud Noise

•1055 Arrowhead Trail, Investigate Complaint

•712 Burr Rd, Investigate Complaint

•612 W Park St, Investigate Complaint

•840 W Elm St Unit 1205, Loud Noise

FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

February 24th

•Pettisville High School, 232 E Summit, Accident – Property – OH1

•12340 Co Rd F, York Twp, Traffic Offense

•129 Courthouse Plz, Civil Process

•Riviere Trailer Court, 13715 SH 66 Suite 11, Gorham Twp, Assist Other Unit

•Co Rd K/Co Rd 1, Fulton Twp, Accident – Injury – OH1

•Co Rd M/SH 108, Dover Twp, Accident – Injury – OH1

•14981 SH 108, Chesterfield Twp, Alarm Drop

•Radcliffes Photography, 16577 Co Rd 12, Royalton Twp, Domestic Violence

•213 Garnsey Av, Motorcycle/ATV Complaint

•19111 Co Rd B, German Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

February 25th

•4550 US 20 Alt, Swan Creek Twp, Alarm Drop

•1460 Co Rd 5, Swan Creek Twp, Identity Theft/Scam

•Co Rd B/Co Rd 9, York Twp, Livestock On Roadway

•Tractor Supply Co #1185, 14400 US 20 Alt, Clinton Twp, Larceny

•1742 Co Rd U, Amboy Twp, Burglary

•2324 Co Rd 2, Swan Creek Twp, Domestic Trouble

•6782 Co Rd B, Swan Creek Twp, Threats Or Harassment

•Days Inn, 8319 SH 108, Dover Twp, 911 Hang Up

•16415 Co Rd L, Dover Twp, 911 Hang Up

•5055 Co Rd D, Swan Creek Twp, 911 Hang Up

•12885 Co Rd B, York Twp, Peace Keep

•26022 US 20 Alt, Franklin Twp, Suspicious Person

•10500 US 20 Alt, York Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•Wauseon Rollercade, 340 W Leggett, Fight

•301 Church, Welfare Check

February 26th

•4550 US 20 Alt, Swan Creek Twp, Alarm Drop

•Turnpike Sunoco, 8150 SH 108, Dover Twp, Unwanted Subject

•3701 Co Rd F, Swan Creek Twp, Welfare Check

•8899 Co Rd E, York Twp, Accident – Hit Skip – No OH1

•14135 Co Rd 20, Gorham Twp, Breaking & Entering

•Tractor Supply Co #1185, 14400 US 20 Alt, Clinton Twp, Threats Or Harassment

•292 Main, Traffic Offense

•3604 Co Rd 2, Swan Creek Twp, Threats Or Harassment

•15481 Co Rd N, Chesterfield Twp, Disabled Vehicle

February 27th

•US 20 Alt/Co Rd 25, German Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•6986 Co Rd 12, York Twp, Peace Keep

•Camelot South Estates, 3402 SH 109 Suite 12, York Twp, Welfare Check

•Forest Mobile Home Park, 4549 Co Rd E Suite 6, Swan Creek Twp, Investigate Complaint

•3535 SH 120, Amboy Twp, Burglary – Attempted

•10920 US 20 Alt, York Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•3620 Co Rd EF, Swan Creek Twp, Motorcycle/ATV Complaint

•SH 109/SH 120, Royalton Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•Swanton Meadows Trailer Park, 10487 Co Rd 4 Suite 9, Fulton Twp, Suicide Threats

•Co Rd 16/Co Rd H, Clinton Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

February 28th

•Co Rd 10/Co Rd HJ, Pike Twp, Welfare Check

•US 20 Alt/Co Rd 17, Clinton Twp, Animal Call

•SH 120/Co Rd 14, Chesterfield Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•6209 Co Rd 6-3, Swan Creek Twp, Burglary

•9338 Co Rd J, Pike Twp, Domestic Violence

•Co Rd J/Co Rd 11, Pike Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•15615 Co Rd 19-2, Gorham Twp, Suspicious Person

March 1st

•Co Rd N/Co Rd 1, Amboy Twp, Welfare Check

•1631 Co Rd EF, Swan Creek Twp, Alarm Drop

•12330 Co Rd 7-1, Pike Twp, Peace Keep

•15770 Co Rd K, Dove Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

•15545 Co Rd 4-3, Amboy Twp, Domestic Trouble

•11920 Co Rd 11, Pike Twp, Littering

•SH 109/US 20, Royalton Twp, Accident – Injury – OH1

•292 W Dame, 911 Hang Up

•Co Rd 10/NFS RR XING, York Twp, Investigate Complaint

•Co Rd 12/Co Rd C, York Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•Serenity Haven, 25212 US 20, Gorham Twp, Larceny

•13013 Co Rd AC, Clinton Twp, 911 Hang Up

March 2nd

•Co Rd 19-2/US 20, Gorham Twp, Assist Other Unit

•306 N Adrian, Neighbor Trouble

•11040 Co Rd 5, Fulton Twp, Investigate Complaint

•4080 SH 120, Amboy Twp, Wires/Pole/Tree Down

•3316 Co Rd B, Swan Creek Twp, Assist Public

•9321 Co Rd J, Pike Twp, Assist Other Unit

•N Adrian/Lincoln, K-9 Unit

•Co Rd F/Co Rd 21, German Twp, Suspicious Activity

•Cline Brothers Roofing, 6990 SH 66, German Twp, Welfare Check

March 3rd

•1226 HC Rd U, Washington Twp, K-9 Unit

•SH 66/Co Rd J, Franklin Twp, Traffic Offense

WILLIAMS COUNTY EMS

February 25th

•Bryan Healthcare & Rehab 1, Trauma

•Heritage Front 09876 CR-16, Trauma

•BCH ER to Bryan Rehab, Transfer

•BCH Telemetry to WCGH Rehab, Transfer

•406 W Wabash, Medical

•SR-576 US-20, PI Accident

•BCH ER to Hillside, Transfer

•BCH Med Surge to Mont Rehab, Transfer

•08712 CR-M, Structure Fire

•10318 CR-12, Breathing

•608 Short, Trauma

February 26th

•803 S Portland, PI Accident

•WCGH ER to Parkview ER, Transfer

•14808 Lark Mary Lake, Unknown Emergency

•01434 CR-22.A, Domestic Dispute

•105 Hilltop Nettle Lake, Medical

•14811 SR-576, Medical

•BCH ICU to WCGH Rehab, Transfer

•04207 CR-K, Medical

•BCH Medsurge to Def Hospic, Transfer

•BCH ER to 14811 SR-576, Transfer

•19259 US-20, Stroke

February 27th

•Main & Fountain Grove, Medical

•936 E Wilson St Apt H-1, Medical

•Park View Nursing 328 W Vi, Breathing

•207 W River, Medical

•BCH ER to Park View Nursing, Transfer

•136 Blakeslee Ave, Medical

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•S Michigan St & E Depot, PI Accident

•Family Dollar, Breathing

•BCH ER to St V’s, Transfer

•712 Cardinal, Trauma

•220 S Jonesville, Juvenile

•11781 CR-23, Mutual Aid

•326 S Beech, Medical

February 28th

•109 Robrock, Medical

•805 S State Lot 29, Medical

•BCH ER to Parkview ER, Transfer

•BCH ER to Defiance Coping, Transfer

•WCGH ER to Toledo Children, Transfer

•453 N Oak, Trauma

•1400 Carnation Ln Glenview, Medical

•12044 SR-49, Medical

•228 E Morrison Matsu, Medical

•WCGH Rehab Rm 226 to BCH, Transfer

•S Union & E South, PI Accident

•BCH 4th Floor Covid Unit, Transfer

•272 Seneca, Trauma

March 1st

•302 E Main, Overdose

•212 Old Farm Trail Apt A, Medical

•BCH Medsurg to Laurels, Transfer

•20178 CR-M, Medical

•CCNO 03151 CR-24.25, Medical

•307 W Michigan, Medical

•In Front of Fairgrounds, Convulsions

March 2nd

•301 W Curtis, Trauma

•15692 US-20A, Mental

•Montpelier ER to Bryan Tel, Transfer

•West Unity Filling Home 10, Trauma

•Bryan ICU to Parkview, Transfer

•328 W Vine Room 13 Parkview, Medical

•204 S Michigan, Hemorrhage

•537 W High Fresenius, Heart Problem

•307 W Michigan, Medical

•Parkview Walk In 442 W High, Heart Problem

•Fountain Park Room 213 143, Trauma

•BCH Med-Surg to Laurels, Transfer

•BCH Med-Surg to Montpelier, Transfer

•328 W Vine Parkview Nursing, Medical

•BCH ER to Lutheran, Transfer

•BCH ER to Fountain Park, Transfer

•1503 Spring Meadow, Trauma

•BCH ER to Park View Nursing, Transfer

•1503 Spring Meadow Ln, Trauma

•12959 CR-S, Breathing

•883 E Bryan, Trauma

•509 S Monroe, Suicide Threat

•BCH ER to Parkview ER, Transfer

•BCH ER to UTMC ER, Transfer

March 3rd

•19441 US-20, Stroke

•09178 CR-Q.50, Trauma

•Woodland Estates Lot 6 0467, Medical

•10318 CR-12, Back Pain

•Peters Family Eyecare 219, Diabetic Shock

•Parkview Physicians Main, Trauma

•128 W Lynn, Medical

•420 E Butler, Chest Pain

•WCGH ER to Promedica Toledo, Transfer

•404 Newdale, Trauma

•BCH ICU to Lutheran, Transfer

•404 E Indiana, Trauma

•BCH Med-Surg to Parkview, Transfer

•433 N Oak, Breathing

•WCGH ER to Bryan Telemetry, Transfer

•WCGH ER to Lutheran, Transfer

March 4th

•Bryan Healthcare Dimensia, Medical

•BCH ER to Bryan Healthcare, Transfer

•WCGH to Parkview Randalia, Transfer

WILLIAMS COUNTY FIRE INCIDENT

February 25th

•SR-576 US-20, PI Accident

•08712 CR-M, Structure Fire

•08712 CR-M, Structure Fire

•EGFD Station, Stand By

February 26th

•S/E of 05630 CR-P.50, Controlled Burn

February 27th

•S Michigan St & E Depot, PI Accident

•11781 CR-23, Mutual Aid

March 3rd

•205 E Short Lot 31, Gas Invest

WILLIAMS COUNTY LAW INCIDENT

February 25th

•1399 E High St, Agency Assist

•20766 SR-34, Repossession

• 08407 CR-A, Agency Assist

• 04265 CR-H, Burglary

• SR-49/CR-P.50, Drugs

• 128 E Morrison Apt B, Wanted Person

• SR-576/US-20, Agency Assist

• CR-17 N of Kunkle, Animal Problem

• 08384 CR-C, Juvenile Problem

• CR-M/CR-8.75, Structure Fire

• CR-H E of CR-15.50, Animal Problem

February 26th

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 87, Suspicious Activity

• 106 E Main, Weapon Offense

• SR-34 bet CR-12/CR-13, PD Accident

• 09037 US-127, PD Accident

• 113 Hilltop Nettle Lake, 911 Hang Up

• 01434 CR-22.A, Domestic Dispute

• Just S of 13292 SR-49, Animal Problem

• 200 Jefferson, Investigate Complaint

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 60, Repossession

• 03389 CR-24.25, Lockout

• 03443 SR-49 EW, PD Accident

• 04569 CR-F.50, Investigation Complaint

• Whitaker Way in Front of M, Agency Assist

• 16882 CR-P, Agency Assist

• 01928 SR-34, Investigation Complaint

• 20277 CR-G, Threatening

February 27th

• Main/Fountain Grove, Medical

• 501 Hickory West Jefferson, Domestic Violence

• 200 S Brice Ave, Lockout

• 14769 CR-H, Lockout

• 104 Bona Vesta Dr, Custodial Int

February 28th

• US-127/CR-19.50, Citizen Assist

• 14553 SR-49, Well Being Check

• 453 N Oak, Trauma

• 04671 US-20, Well Being Check

• 401 E Main St, Found Property

• 13065 CR-D.50, Lockout

• S Union/E South, Agency Assist

• 107 S Anderson, Domestic Dispute

• 06954 CR-I, Domestic Dispute

• 16946 CR-1.50, PD Accident

• 104 Galena Ln, Citizen Assist

• CR-17 between CR-C/CR-D, Abandoned Vehicle

• CR-13 S of CR-G, Hit/Skip

March 1st

• 302 E Main, Agency Assist

• CR-9 N US-6, Animal Problem

• 1 Courthouse Square, Alarm

• Oakwood T/C Lot 82, Agency Assist

• SR-576 N CR-N.30, Hit/Skip

• SR-576 S CR-11, Disabled Vehicle

• 10103 CR-15, 911 Hang Up

• 212 S Main St Apt 4, K-9 Usage

• CR-N.30 CR-16, RR Cross Problem

• CR-15 N of US-127, Traffic Hazard

• US-6 SR-66, Intoxicated

March 2nd

• 319 E Wilson St, Abandoned Vehicle

• Bryan Fuel Stop 02042 CR-1, Abandoned Vehicle

• 20818 CR-M, 911 Hang Up

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 87, Well Being Check

• 01476 SR-49, B&E

• Love’s Truck Stop 14553 SR, PD Accident

• 01624 US-6, Trespassing

• 310 S Elm, Wanted Person

• US-20 and SR-49 Headed E, Traffic Hazard

• 04637 CR-15.75 Lot 79, Domestic Dispute

• 14426 CR-6.75, Theft-Automobile

• 10226 CR-5 Chemical Plant, Alarm

• 428 W Vine Life Changing, Pornography

• 20277 CR-G, Agency Assist

March 3rd

• 510 Seneca, Fraud

• CR-R CR-8, Dead Animal

• 16610 CR-17, 911 Hang Up

• Mansion Homes 09302 US-6, 911 Hang Up

• 1 Courthouse Square APO, Agency Assist

• 19104 CR-O, Keep The Peace

• US-127 N/B from Red Hen, Traffic Hazard

• 08932 CR-6, Theft-Automobile

• 03389 CR-24.25 NWO JCD, Vandalism

• CR-20 CR-M.90, Utility Problem

• CR-12.50 S CR-M.50, PD Accident

March 4th

• 107 W Indiana, Alarm

• Love’s Truck Stop 14553, Drug Complaint

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Anthony Papa, 27, of Toledo, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Receiving Stolen Property and Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer. He possessed a motor vehicle, knowing that the vehicle had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense, and while driving the vehicle he failed to stop when ordered.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Papa to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court, have his driver’s license suspended for 3 years, and successfully complete his current treatment.

Failure to comply could result In Mr. Papa spending 9-36 months in prison for Failure to Comply and spending 6-18 months in prison for Receiving Stolen Property. Said sentences to be served consecutively with one another.

•Daniel Minley-McPherson, 24, of Toledo, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Forgery. He knowingly possessed a forged check.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Minley-McPherson to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees, pay a $250 fine, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, pay restitution to the victim of $1,200, successfully complete a dual diagnosis assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and any recommended treatment or aftercare, and serve 120 days in CCNO, with credit for 10 days already served, with work release.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Minley-McPherson spending 6-12 months in prison.

•Austin Toadvine, 26, of Wauseon, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. He stole change from an elderly person and operated their motor vehicle without their consent.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Toadvine to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay restitution to the victim of $575, have no contact with the victim, serve 1 day in CCNO, with credit for time already served, complete an assessment with the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities and successfully complete any recommended treatment, have no unsupervised contact with minors without the permission of his probation officer, and successfully complete a mental health assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Toadvine spending 6-12 months in prison for Theft, and 3-18 months in prison for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

•Serena D. Day, age 38, of Archbold, Ohio, pled guilty to Criminal Damaging or Endangering. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Ms. Day caused a substantial riskof physical harm to the property of another.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Day to two years of community control. He ordered Ms. Day pay court costs including the cost of her ankle monitor; pay a fine of $100; pay restitution in the amount of $500; and successfully complete an assessment and any recommended treatment and aftercare at Maumee Valley Guidance Center.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Ms. Day serving 90 days in prison

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Musser, Dawn R (Bryan) Expired Plates. Waived Amount

•Hubbell, Alisha E (Montpelier) Fail Control. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Armbruster, Adrianna R (Bryan) 71/55 Speed. Waived Amount

•Miller, Karl L (Bryan) Expired Plates. Waived Amount

•Brown, Jonah A (Edgerton) 43/25 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Brown, Jonah A (Edgerton) Expired Plates. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $85.00

•Michaels, Anne M (Edgerton) Expired Registration. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Erman, Todd E (Bryan) Expired OL/Over 6 Months. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Erman, Todd E (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Wyrick, Connie J (Bryan) Traf Contl Dev. Waived Amount

•Wyrick, Connie J (Bryan) Improper Turn. Waived Amount

•Herrington, Scott R (Edon) Expired Plates. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Fenter, Aiden T (Bryan) 43/25 Speed. Waived Amount

•Bible, Andy M (Bryan) Illegal Plates. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Bible, Andy M (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Worstell, Tyler J (Bryan) Spot/Aux Light. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Thrasher, Erica D (Bryan) Seat Belt. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Borton, Jeremy G (Bryan) No Drivers License. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $75.00

•Carnahan, Darcy L (Bryan) A.C.D.A Waived Amount

•Boyer, Amy R (Bryan) Expired OL/Less 6 Months. Waived Amount

•Boyer, Amy R (Bryan) Expired Plates. Waived Amount

•Harrell, Jennifer L (Pioneer) Fail Control. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Mattin, David P (Lyons) Domestic Violence. Defendant Waived Preliminary Hearing, Case Bound Over To Fulton County Common Pleas.

•Olson, Lee (Delta) Failed To Confine Dog. Cost: $75.00 Fine Amount: $50.00 Restitution To Be Determined

•Dzenis, Timmy J (Swanton) Disseminating Material Harmful To Juvenile. 10 Days Jail With 50 Days Electronic Monitoring With House Arrest Following. Non-reportable Probation Until 2/24/27. Reportable Probation Until 2/24/25. Counseling Through Center For Child And Family Advocacy. No Contact With Victim Or Family Or Property. Cost: $75.00 Fine Amount: $500.00

•Brown, DaKota (Delta) Disorderly Conduct. Cost: $75.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Fulton County Health Center vs Lyndsey Zielinski (Delta) Judgment For Plaintiff By Default $4,203, 50 and Costs: $50.00

•Fulton County Health Center vs James D Wilson (Delta) Judgment For Plaintiff By Default $245.52 and Costs: $50.00

•Fulton County Health Center vs Merissa Seawater (Swanton) Judgment For Plaintiff By Default $100.00 and Costs: $50.00

•Fulton County Health Center vs David K Ward (Lyons) Judgment For Plaintiff By Default $1,549.80 and Costs: $50.00

•Fulton County Health Center vs Andrew G Leininger (Lyons) Judgment For Plaintiff By Default $449.96 and Costs: $50.00

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Gigax, Sandra E (Archbold) Impr Start/Back. Waived Amount

•Schrock, Jeffrey L (Wauseon) Overload On Axle. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Duty, Raeanna J (Swanton) Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Schermond, Megan S (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Yeager, James T (Delta) Stop Sign. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Davis, Marcus A (Swanton) Failed To Control. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Allwood, Kurtis C (Delta) Seatbelt. Cost: $48.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Mattimore, Mariah M (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Keller, Christopher J (Swanton) Failed To Control. $187.00

•Haven, Devon A (Delta) Failed To Control. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Sayre, Nathanael E (Swanton) Failed To Control. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Francis, Nathanael J (Swanton) Failed To Control. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Ruetz, Shane A (Lyons) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Sanford, Kaden J (Lyons) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Siler, Cassie (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Mahala, Marguerite (Fayette) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Crow, Brandon M (Swanton) Stop Sign. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

FULTON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS

The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program would like your help in solving the following crimes:

Authorities are investigating a Breaking & Entering and Theft that occurred in the 5000 Block of County Road C, Delta, on February 14, 2022, suspect(s) broke into a detached garage and stole a Red 2016 Polaris side by side with a black top, doors, windshield and full light bar. The total value of this loss is $25,000.00.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS CRIME THAT COULD LEAD TO THE ARREST AND INCARCERATION OF THE PERSON(S) INVOLVED, PLEASE CONTACT THE FULTON COUNTY CRIME STOPPER HOTLINE.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THIS OR ANY OTHER FELONY WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR A REWARD OF UP TO $1,000 CASH. CALL IS CONFIDENTIAL & ANONYMOUS. THE NUMBER TO CALL DAY OR NIGHT IS 1-800-255-1122, TOLL FREE.

**REMINDER** If you see a suspicious vehicle in your neighborhood, please write down a description and license number. This could be the tip police are looking for if a crime occurs in your area.

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS ARE ASKING THE PUBLIC TO BE ALERT TO HELP STOP LATE NIGHT BREAK-INS AND THEFTS.

Joe Damman, Rick Kazmierczak, Joe Short, Marty Freiss, Clark Emmons-Trustees; Sheriff Roy Miller-Coordinator.