Jerry Brushaber (1941-2022)

Jerry E. Brushaber, age 80, of Swanton, passed away Sunday morning March 13, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.

He was born November 6, 1941 in Toledo to the late Carl Brushaber and Florabelle (Krohn) Brushaber.

After high school Jerry entered the military and enlisted with the U.S Navy serving from 1959 – 1962.

He married Roberta “Bobbi” Housner-Kilgour on May 1, 1992 and together shared almost 30 years together. Jerry retired at the age of 62 as a heavy equipment operator for the Local Union #12.

He was active in the Swanton American Legion #479 and Swanton VFW #8598 where he was a member of both. Jerry enjoyed home remodeling and playing bingo.

Along with his wife, Bobbi, he is survived by his two daughters, Jean and Jeri; son, Dean Brushaber; step-sons, Benj (Monica) Kilgour and Rich (Kelly) Kilgour; half brother, Art (Lenore) Young; grandchildren; great grandchildren and feline companion, “Chance”.

Jerry was also preceded in death by his siblings and feline companions, “Wally” and “Fred”.

A celebration of life service for Jerry will be announced and held at a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Swanton VFW, 105 S. Main St., Swanton, Ohio 43558 or the Swanton American Legion, 200 S. Hallett Ave, Swanton, Ohio 43558 in his name.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.