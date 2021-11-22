Nathan Gamble (1988-2021)

Nathan A. Gamble, 33 years of Montpelier, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, as the result of injuries received after being struck while refueling his disabled vehicle near Edon.

Nathan was born February 4, 1988, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Gregory Gamble and Elizabeth Groh Gamble. Nathan served in the Army National Guard.

He was most recently employed by Tenneco in Angola, Indiana, as a machine operator.

Nathan loved to hunt for different rocks, polishing and finishing them to give away. He also enjoyed collecting knives, going fishing and camping.

Surviving is his mother and stepfather, Liz (Lou) Sisco of Montpelier; father, Gregory Gamble of Rockford, Illinois; four children, Brendon Gamble of Spencerville, Indiana, Allison Gamble of Paulding, Ohio, Carleigh Gamble of Paulding, Ohio and Joshua Gamble of Hicksville, Ohio; five siblings, Jacob Dennison Gamble of Montpelier, Ohio, Joseph Dennison Gamble of Montpelier, Ohio, Manessa Gamble of Pioneer, Ohio, Daniel Hand of Montpelier, Ohio and Rebekah Carr of Camden, Michigan; grandparents, Janette Gamble of Sylvania, Ohio and Lola (Bill) Conrad of Spencerville, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, Jolissa Gamble and Malinda Gamble and his grandfather, Jack Gamble.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, beginning at 10:00 a.m. and continue until 1:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 pm. In the funeral home with Pastor Nate Petrosky officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to family to assist with expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com