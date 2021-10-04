Police Log & Court News For September 29th, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

SEPTEMBER 20

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 21

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 402, Neighborhood Trouble

•413 Vine St., Neighborhood Trouble

•400 Primrose Ln., 911 Hang Up

•609 Stryker St., Juvenile

•904 Stryker St., Fraud

•Middle St. @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Citation

•N. Defiance St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1701 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•Miller Ave. @ Pin Oak Pl., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 22

•E. Lutz Rd. @ E. Village Limits, Assist Police Unit

•415 Vine St., Civil Problem

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 23

•205 Stryker St., Disabled Vehicle

•205 E. Lugbill Rd., Parking Violations

•Franklin St. @ Stryker St., Crash

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Special Detail

•Murbach St. @ Vine St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•414 Ditto St., Assist Police

•600 Park St., Unit 36, Follow-Up

•400 Stamm St. Unit 1, Assist Police Unit

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1600-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Myers Rd. @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Citation

•103 N. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•1200-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 24

•1200-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense

•606 S. Pleasant St., Domestic Trouble

SWANTON POLICE

SEPTEMBER 1st

•N. Munson Rd., Towed Vehicle

•Lincoln St., Loose Cat

•S. Main St., Civil Neighbor Dispute

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

•Chestnut St., Possible Scam

SEPTEMBER 2nd

•Woodland Ave., Accidential Alarm

•Elm & Hallett, View Obstructing

•Maddie St., Assist Resuce

•Dodge St., Unlock Wehicle

SEPTEMBER 3rd

•S. Main St., Suspicious Vehicle

•W. Garfield, Overdose

•N. Munson Rd., Suicide Threats

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•Maddie St., Domestic Dispute

•Zeiter Way, Warrant

•W. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•Mettabrook Dr., Sick Raccoon

•Football Field, Fight

•Hallett Ave., Reckless Driver

SEPTEMBER 4th

•W. Airport, Suspicious Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-injury Crash

•Main & Garfield, Sick Raccoon

•Airport & CO Rd. 3, Assist Deputy- Crash

•Cass St., Suspicous Act

•E. Airport Hwy., Property Damage

•N. Main St., Accidential Alarm

•W. Garfield, Injured Person

•W. Airport Hwy., Suicide Threats

•Chestnut St., Unlock Vehicle

•Co. Rd 1-1, Missing Person- Found

SEPTEMBER 5th

•Dodge St., Outdoor Fire

SEPTEMBER 6th

•W. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up

•Bassette St., Car Repossession

SEPTEMBER 7th

•S. Munson Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•Miller Ave., Debris in Road

•Marshall Dr., Assist Rescue- Fall

•Maddie St., Trespassing

•W. Airport Hwy., Assist Rescue- Ill

•Sanderson St., View Obstruction

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

SEPTEMBER 8th

•Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Maddie St., Assist Rescue- Ill

•Airport & Scott, Debris in Roadway

•Maddie St., Assist Fire Dept.

•Memorial Park, Dead Animal

•S. Main St., neighbor Dispute

•Airport & Munson, Injury Accident

SEPTEMBER 9th

•Dodge St., Welfare Check

•Browning Rd., Trespassing

•Waterville SW Rd., Injury Accident

•Airport & Hallett Parking Issue

•Lawrence St., Citizen Assist

SEPTEMBER 10th

•E. Airport Hwy., Stolen Vehicle Recovery

•Chestnut St., Found wallet- Returned

•Woodland Ave., Assist Deputy

•Valleywood Dr., 911 Hang Up

•Cass St., Juveniles Fighting

SEPTEMBER 11th

•Cherry St., Downed Wires

SEPTEMBER 12th

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Crash

•Dodge St., Warrant

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Crash

•N. Main St., Disorderly Conduct

•E. Airport Hwy., Grease Fire

•Airport & S. Main, Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 13th

•Airport & Munsion. Drug Possession

•N. Main St., Open Door

•Dodge St., Assist Rescue- Ill

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Dodge St., Ill Person

•Chestnut St., Injured Dog

•Orchard View, Unlock Vehicle

•Airport & Hallett, Non- Injury Crash

•N. Main St. Citizen Assist

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Deputy

•S.Main St., Accidental Alarm

•Dodge St., Assist Rescue- Ill

SEPTEMBER 14th

•W. Garfield, Loud Music

•N. Woodland, Accidental Alarm

•Allen Dr., 911- Hang –Up

•Franklin St., Noise Complaint

SEPTEMBER 15th

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Deputy

•Airport & Main, Suspicious Vehicle

•Maddie St., Assist Rescue

•Chestnut St., Vehicle Inspection

•Maple St.,School Bus Lights Violation

•W. Airport Hwy., Assist Deputy

•Chestnut St., Door-to Door- Sales

WAUSEON POLICE

SEPTEMBER 15

•305 E. Linfoot St. Unit C, Run Away or Unruly

•773 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•725 Enterprise Ave., Telephone Harassment

•1285 N. Shoop. Ave. Unit 93, Telephone Harassment

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Assault

•840 W. Elm St., Juveniles

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•1005 Old Orchard Dr., Juveniles

SEPTEMBER 16

•615 Spruce St., Alarm Drop

•415 Cole St. Unit 37, Trespassing

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Accident-Injury

•521 Ottokee St., Animal Call

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 92, Animal Call

•641 W. Elm St., Larceny

•400-B E. Airport Hwy., Juveniles

•830 N. Shoop Ave., Open Door

SEPTEMBER 17

•830 Spruce St. Unit 10, Burglary

•Rodeway Inn Unit 41, Welfare Check

•261 W. Willow St., Larceny

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1100, Hit-Skip

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Mental

•208 N. Brunell St., Animal Call

•314 E. Chestnut St., 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

•1442 N. Shoop Ave., Drunk

•1442 N. Shoop Ave., Response to Resistance

•1180 N. Shoop Ave., Accident-Injury

SEPTEMBER 18

•128 Depot St., Burglary in Progress

•419 Prospect St., 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

•426 Indian Rd., Animal Call

•728 Fairway Dr. Unit 5, Suspicious Vehicle

•100-B W. Chestnut Ct., Disabled Vehicle

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 4, Accident (Property Damage)

•00 E. Leggett St., Suspicious Subject

•773 N. Shoop Ave., Vandalism

SEPTEMBER 19

•230 Clinton St., Threats / Harassment

•132 Washington St., Larceny

•1373 N. Shoop Ave., Fight

•238 Madison St., Disorderly Conduct

•1058 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•1060 N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 17, Fight

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 17, Response to Resistance

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Vandalism

•826 Third St., Suicidal Threats

SEPTEMBER 20

•841 N. Shoop Ave., Unwanted Subject

•1368 N. Shoop Ave., Burning Trash

•265 Enterprise Ave., Domestic Violence

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Hit-Skip

•620 Potter St., Disorderly Conduct

•265 Enterprise Ave., Run Away or Unruly

•230 Clinton St., Domestic Violence

•1480 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

SEPTEMBER 21

•1495 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•235 S. Franklin St., Larceny

•790 Fairway Ct., Investigate Complaint

•511 Ottokee St., Larceny

•1066 N. Ottokee St., Larceny

•260 Depot St. Unit A, Welfare Check

•300-B Clinton St., Welfare Check

•730 Wauseon Senior Villas, Loud Noise

WEST UNITY POLICE

SEPTEMBER 13

•Medical Emergency

•Speed / Warning

SEPTEMBER 14

•Lock-Out

•Agency Assist

•Speed / Warning

SEPTEMBER 15

•Suspicious Activity

•Medical Emergency

SEPTEMBER 16

•Speed / Warning

SEPTEMBER 17

•Disabled Vehicle

•Theft

•Juvenile Complaint

SEPTEMBER 18

•Speed / Warning

SEPTEMBER 19

•Animal Complaint

•Noise Complaint

•Agency Assist

•Criminal Mischief

•Lock-Out

•Disorderly Conduct

•Speed / Citation

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

•Deshawn McGarry, 24, of Toledo, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine. He possessed Cocaine. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. McGarry to 3 years of community control and ordered him to stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, be held at CCNO until a bed is available at the SEARCH Program, successfully complete the SEARCH Program, and any recommended aftercare, and complete a dual diagnosis assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommendations.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. McGarry spending 11 months in prison.

•Jordan McGowan, 24, of Bryan, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. He did knowingly sell or offer to sell Methamphetamine. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. McGowan to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, complete a dual diagnosis assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any recommended treatment, be held at CCNO until a bed is available at the SEARCH Program, successfully complete the SEARCH Program and any recommended aftercare, and serve 80 days in CCNO, with credit for time already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. McGowan spending 16 months in prison.

•Deztaney Spencer, 22, of Cleveland, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Receiving Stolen Property, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer. She stole a motor vehicle and failed to comply with an order or signal of a police officer for her to stop. She also retained a second motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Spencer to 12 months in prison for Receiving Stolen Property, 12 months In prison for Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and 36 months in prison for Failing to Comply. Said sentences to be served consecutively with one another, for a total prison term of 60 months.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Citibank (Grand Rapids, MI) vs. Norton, Emily (Delta) Court Finds the Motion Well Taken and it is Therefore Ordered That Plaintiff is Granted Judgment Against Defendant in the Amount of $2,790.94 Less Payments of $0.00 with Interest at the Rate of 0.00% Per Annum From the Date of Judgment. Plus Cost to Date Totaling $75.00. Plaintiff Agrees to Withhold Collection Upon Payment of $1,953.60 Over 18 Months at $108.54/Month Starting 09-30-21 & 30th of Each Month, Until Paid in Full.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) vs. Smith, Paul (Delta) Case Dismissed.

•Thompson, Richard G (Wauseon) vs. City of Wauseon Judgment Against Thompson; Judgment For City of Wauseon. The Court Finds that the City Of Wauseon is Immune From Liability for Plaintiff’s Claims Under R.C. 2744.02.

•Hagerman Family Physicians (Wauseon) vs. Perez, Valentina (Saginaw, MI) Judgment for Hagerman Family Physicians in the Amount of $100.00. Interest from 09/17/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) vs. Altieri, Jan (Fort Lauderdale, FL) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount of $1526.00. Interest from 09/10/2021 At The Rate of 3.00%.

•Pondview Veterinary Clinic (Archbold) vs. Foss, Kathy (Liberty Center) Judgment For Pondview Veterinary Clinic In The Amount Of $1979.27. Interest from 10/02/2020 At The Rate Of 3.00%.

•Tri- County Chiropractic Clinic (Wauseon) vs. Adkins, Todd A (Wauseon) Judgment Is For Tri-County Chiropractic Clinic In The Amount Of $152.18. Interest from 07/02/2020 At The Rate Of 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers (Archbold) vs. Cadwell, Kyleigh (Archbold) Judgment For Northern Anesthesia Providers In the Amount Of $700.00. Interest from 09/17/2021 At The Rate of 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers (Archbold) vs. Rutledge, Daniel O.I (Archbold) Judgment For Northern Anesthesia Providers In the Amount Of $113.22. Interest from 09/17/2021 At The Rate of 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers (Archbold) vs. Miller, James D (Wauseon); Miller, Lindsey A (Wauseon) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers In the Amount Of $1100.00. Interest from 09/17/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers (Archbold) vs. Boughton, Gwen (Wauseon); Boughton, Matthew (Wauseon) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers In the Amount Of $535.00. Interest from 09/17/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•The Sherwood State Bank (Sherwood) vs. Livingston, Jermaine D (Fayette) Defendants Failed to Appear; Based on Testimony Court Grants Judgment For The Sherwood State Bank In the Amount Of $175.45. Interest from 09/17/2021 At The Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) vs. Rodriguez, Roberto C (Wauseon) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount of $898.44. Interest from 06/10/2021 At The Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) vs. Plasman, Otis (Wauseon) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount of $450.00. Interest from 06/10/2021 At The Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) vs. Saxton, Jason Robert (Wauseon) Defendant Failed To Appear; Based on Testimony Court Grants Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount of $276.78. Interest from 02/18/2021 At The Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) vs. Morey, Jason M (Wauseon) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount of $149.97. Interest from 03/19/2021 At The Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) vs. Long, Jessica (Wauseon); Long, Brett M (Wauseon) Case Dismissed.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) vs. Mcclain, Brian William (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount of $630.10. Interest from 03/17/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank (Archbold) vs. Solomon, Asia (Wauseon) Judgment for Farmers & Merchants State Bank In The Amount of $ 436.86. Interest from 09/17/2021 at The Rate Of 3.00%.

•Wauseon House Company (Wauseon) vs. Woodruff, Michael J (Archbold) Judgment for Wauseon House Company In The Amount of $1002.43. Interest from 02/19/2019.

•The Sherwood State Bank (Sherwood) vs. Gonzalez, Francisco Jr. (Fayette) Judgment for the Sherwood State Bank In the Amount Of $340.12. Interest from 09/17/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Lvnv Funding LLC (Greenville, SC) vs. Perez, Pablo G (Archbold) Judgment for Lvnv Funding LLC In The Amount of $ 542.94. Interest from 03/11/2019 at the Rate of 3.00%.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Mekus, Scott A (Swanton) Red Light. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Layman, Christopher S (Alvordton) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Amey, Rashuan B (Archbold) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Cavarrubiasm Miguel JR (Archbold) Fictitious Plate. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Mclary, Jadyn W (West Unity) Fail to Control. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Mcclary, Jadyn W (West Unity) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Wortkoetter, Jessica G (Montpelier) 72/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Nye, Kelsey M (Edgerton) 66/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Rigg, Kellen P (West Unity) 65/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Brock, Joshua D (Bryan) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Reinhart, Rex L (Bryan) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Hallock, Michael D (Delta) Renew Registration. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Garcia, Michael R II (Archbold) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Head, Derrek S (Pioneer) Financial Responsibility Suspension. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Head, Derrek S (Pioneer) Fail to Control. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Armitage, Wayne A (Bryan) No Drivers License. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Baysden, Raymond M (Bryan) Fail to Yield. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Hausch, Mason J (Bryan) 40/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Risner, Linda H (Bryan) Stop Sign. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Smith, Aaron L (Bryan) 97/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Smith, Matthew D (Bryan) Fail to Control. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Marroquin, Chase L (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $79.00

•Filson, Keith A (Stryker) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

•Hardy, Alexander C (Stryker) 12 PT Suspensions. Cost Amount: $90.00 Fine Amount: $300.00

•Ridenour, Nadene J (Bryan) Operating Under Influence. No Future Violations within Next 2 Years, 1st Timers Retreat within 90 Days, Vacate and License Suspension and Fees. Jail Time: 20 Days; Jail Suspended: 17 Days. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $650.00

•Ridenour, Nadene J (Bryan) Driving On a Lawn. Case Dismissed. Cost Amount: $40.00

•Walsh, Zachary (Montpelier) Defendant Plead Guilty. Fail to File Registration of Dog Kennel. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Whitman, Tia M (Bryan) Refuse/ Material. Dismissed with Costs. Cost Amount: $91.50

•Anderson, Rylee W (Bryan) Possession. Defendant Found Guilty. Agency to Destroy Contraband. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Lefler, Dwayne R (Bryan) Possession. Defendant Plead Guilty. Agency to Destroy Contraband. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Parsons, John (Bryan) Crop Destruction. Defendant Plead guilty. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Gipple, Danial J (Montpelier) Storage of Trash. Defendant Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $90.00

•Mumaw, David L Jr (West Unity) File City Tax16. Defendant Plead No Contest; Found Guilty. No Future Violations within Next 2 Years, Must File Taxes In 45 Days and Set Up Payment Agreement. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 30 Days. Cost Amount: $114.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Thomas, Russell J Jr (Bryan) Junk Vehicle. Defendant Plead No- Contest; Found guilty. Must Plate or Remove Vehicle within 145 Days. Cost Amount: $98.51 Fine Amount: $150.00 Fine Suspended: $75.00

•Diaz, Jaime S Jr (Styker) File City Tax 19. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. No Future Violations within Next 2 Years. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 30 Days. Cost Amount: $120.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Rivera, Tanyl J (Stryker) Criminal Trespass. Defendant Plead guilty. No Future Violations Within next 2 Years, No Contact with Stryker Dollar General. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 30 Days. Cost Amount: $172.68. Fine Amount: $250.00

•Mossing, Angela M (Montpelier) Falsification. No future Violations within Next 3 Years. Jail time: 180 Days; Jail Suspended: 150 Days. Cost Amount: $100.00 Fine Amount: $300.00

•Whalen, Zackery A (Bryan) Assault. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. Jail Tim: 180 Days; Jail Suspended: 150 Days. Cost Amount: $105.00 Fine Amount: $300.00.