Police Log & Court News For September 22nd, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

SEPTEMBER 10

•1000-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•133 Garden Dr., Welfare Check

•700 North St. Unit 000, 911 Hang Up

•901 Murbach St., Unlock Vehicle

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Holland St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1600-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 11

•S. Defiance St. @ Miller Ave., Traffic Offense / Warning

•316 Short-Buehrer Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Miscellaneous Complaints

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B N. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Lutz Rd., Utilities Problem

•S. Defiance St. @ Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Citation

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Defiance St., Road Blocked

•S. Defiance St. @ Short-Buehrer Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Buehrer St. @ Schlatter St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Murbach St. @ Vine St., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 12

•S. Defiance St. @ Miller Ave., Traffic Offense / Citation

•W. Barre Rd. @ West St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ South St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Fairlawn Dr. @ E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1900-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Fraud

•1950 S. Defiance St., Found Property

•208 Sylvanus St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•Ditto St. @ W. Holland St., Animal Call

•Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Animal Call

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•2000-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 13

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•305 Union St., Civil Problem

•300-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1701 S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•205 Wilson St., Domestic Trouble

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•447 Clover Ln., Animal Call

•500-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1921 S. Defiance St., Civil Problem

•N. Defiance St. @ W. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 14

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•305 Union St., Civil

•804 Stryker St., Vandalism

•302 N. Defiance St., 911 Hang Up

•1200 Stryker St., Accident (Property Damage)

•202 Stryker St., Parking Violations

•309 Middle St., Domestic Trouble

SEPTEMBER 15

•23510 CR D, Assist Police Unit

•400-B Nolan Pkwy, Disabled Vehicle

•400-B Park St., Animal Call

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Special Detail

•400-B Vine St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Citation

•Pin Oak @ Willow Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance @ Hawthorn Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Williams St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•900-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 16

•1106 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•S. Defiance St. @ Short-Buehrer Rd., Traffic Offense / Citation

•103 N. Defiance St., Larceny

•600 Lafayette St., Threats or Harassment

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

SEPTEMBER 17

•1900-B S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

SWANTON POLICE

AUGUST 16

•N. Munson Rd., Harassment

•Black Canyon Rd., 4-Wheelers on Road

•N. Hallet Ave., Barking Dog

•Veronica St., Unlock Vehicle

•W. Airport Hwy., Loose Dog- Found

•Dodge St., 911 Hang-Up

AUGUST 17

•W. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•N Munson Rd., Trespassing

•Harrison St., Welfare Check

•W. Garfield, 911 Hang-Up

•Cass St., Feeding Wild Animals

•N. Munson Rd., Assist Rescue

•Memorial Park, Suspicious

•Airport & S. Main, Abandoned Vehicle

•Turtle Creek Dr., 911 Hang-Up

•Geneva Dr., Harassment

•Memorial Park, Suspicious Person

•W. Garfield, Door Bell Ringing

AUGUST 18

•N. Munson Rd., Trespassing

•Zeiter Way, Assist Rescue

AUGUST 19

•Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Crash

•W. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Act

•Walnut St., Suspicious Act

•E. Airport Hwy., Traffic Assist

•E. Airport Hwy., Non- Injury Crash

AUGUST 20

•E. Airport Hwy., Dog Left in Truck

•N. Main & Church, Reckless Driver

•N. Main St., Accidental Alarm

•N. Munson Rd., Criminal Trespass

•Woodland Ave., Runaway Juvenile

AUGUST 21

•W. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•High School, Vandalism

•W. Airport Hwy., Domestic dispute

•SH 295, Assist Deputy

•W. Airport Hwy., Fireworks

AUGUST 22

•Cass St., Unlock Vehicle

•Co. Rd. 2, Assist Rescue

•Girdham Rd., Assist Deputy

•N. Main St., Civil Dispute

AUGUST 23

•Co. Rd. 2, Property Damage

•N. Munson Rd., Suspicious Person

•Airport & Co. Rd. 4, Assist Deputy

•Dodge St., Dog Complaint

•E. Airport Hwy., Obstructing

AUGUST 24

•N. Munson Rd., Welfare Check

•Chestnut St., Suspicious Act

•Airport Hwy., Reckless Semi Driver

AUGUST 25

•Chestnut St., Assist Rescue

•Church St., Parking Issue

•Paigelynn St., Assist Deputy

•N. Main St., Welfare Check

•N. Main St., Neighbor Dispute

AUGUST 26

•Walnut St., Unlock Vehicle

•Turtle Creek Dr., Drug Possession

AUGUST 27

•N. Munson Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•Co. Rd. 1, Club Vehicle for Court

•Co. Rd. H, Vehicle Inspection

•Dodge St., 911 Hang-Up

•Dodge., St., Citizen Assist

•Dodge St., Missing Adult Found

AUGUSTt 28

•Clark St., Suspicious Act

•S. Main St., Welfare Check

•N. Munson Rd., Intoxicated Person

•E. Airport Hwy., Unwanted Person

AUGUST 29

•N. Munson Rd., Suspicious Vehicle

•Dodge St., Intoxicated Person

•Memorial Park, Suspicious Person

•Woodside Dr., Assist Rescue

•Grove LN., Assist Fire Dept.

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Rescue – Injury

•S. Munson Rd., Citizen Assist

•E. Airport Rd., Unwanted Person

AUGUST 30

•Airport Hwy., Assist OSP- Crash

•Chestnut St., Missing Juvenile- Found

•Chestnut St., Disorderly Person

AUGUST 31

•S. Munson Rd., Suspicious Act

•Chestnut St., Golf Cart Inspection

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

•Airport & S. Main St., Suspicious Person

•S. Main St., Debris in Road

•Waterville SW Rd., Phone Scam

•Alpine Dr., Welfare Check

•Airport Hwy., Car Ran School Bus Lights

•Franklin St., 911 Hang- Up

•Memorial Park, Vandalism

•E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

WAUSEON POLICE

SEPTEMBER 8

•211 S. Fulton St., Alarm Drop

•940 E. Leggett St., Juveniles

•239 Vine St., Animal Call

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 900, Accident (Property Damage)

•245 E. Willow St., Investigate Complaint

•449 N. Brunell St., Open Door

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•230 Clinton St., Run Away or Unrly

SEPTEMBER 9

•W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Hit-Skip

•112 Depot St., Assault

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Disorderly Conduct

•226 W. Chestnut St., Welfare Check

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 13, ERT Team Call Out

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 13, Investigate Complaint

SEPTEMBER 10

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•145 S. Fulton St., Investigate Complaint

•W. Park St. @ Washington St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•404 E. Chestnut St., Child Abuse

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Rape

•E. Oak St. @ Glenwood Ave., Suspicious Activity

•357 W. Elm St., Vandalism

SEPTEMBER 11

•123 N. Fulton St., Trespassing

•S. Shoop Ave. @ Cherry St., Debris/Item in Roadway

•E. Chestnut St. @ S. Franklin St., Accident (Property Damage)

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•708 Wauseon Senior Villas, Emergency Notification

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 46, Larceny

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 56, Suspicious Activity

•231 W. Chestnut St., Run Away or Unruly

SEPTEMBER 12

•832 Burr Rd., Run Away or Unruly

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

•1375 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•821 Ottokee St., Animal Call

•840 N. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

SEPTEMBER 13

•W. Leggett St., Investigate Complaint

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 37, Identity Theft

•739 Wauseon Senior Villas, Welfare Check

•100-B E. Elm St., Narcotics

•Walnut @ Wood St., Animal Call

SEPTEMBER 14

•525 Enterprise Ave., Alarm Drop

•318 W. Oak St., Open Burn

•621 E. Oak St., Animal Call

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 25, Narcotics

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 25, Response to Resistance

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•231 W. Chestnut St., Run Away or Unruly

•400-B Cedar St., Narcotics

•753 Wauseon Senior Villas, Suspicious Activity

WEST UNITY POLICE

SEPTEMBER 6

•Traffic Crash

•Found Property

SEPTEMBER 7

•Sex Offense

•Traffic Crash

SEPTEMBER 8

•Found Property

•Theft

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Speed / Warning

SEPTEMBER 9

•Agency Assist

•Medical Emergency

•Animal Problem

SEPTEMBER 10

•Hit / Skip Crash

SEPTEMBER 12

•Domestic Dispute

•Agency Assist

•Disorderly Conduct

•Noise Complaint

•Lock-Out

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

•Rodney Williams, 45, of Camden, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine. He possessed Cocaine. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Williams to 1 year of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $250 fine, complete twenty AA/NA meetings and provide proof to his probation officer of attendance, write a letter of apology, and serve 22 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Williams spending 8 months in prison.

•Mark Phillips, 46, of Fayette, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence and Abduction. He did knowingly, by force or threat, restrain the liberty of another under circumstances which created a risk of physical harm to the other person, or placed them in fear, and he did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a household member.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Phillips to prison for 30 months for each count, to be served concurrently with one another, and consecutively with Defiance County Common Pleas Court, case no. 17CR12733, and Williams County Common Pleas Court, case no. 17CR031, for a total prison term of 80 months.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton County Health Center vs Bittle, Angelina D L (Swanton) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $12,303.84. Interest from 08/13/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Coder, Rachel (West Unity) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Aeschliman, Stetson L (Wauseon) 39/20 School Zone. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Beltz, Jessica L (Montpelier) Expired Registration. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Weaver, Dann (Archbold) Failed to Yield. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Mcdonald, Jessica N (Delta) Operating Under the Influence. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $375.00

•Kunkle, Vashti M (Fayette) Driving Under Financial Responsibility Suspension or Cancelation. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Alberto, Carlos (Delta) No Operating License. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Bonifas, Dennis A (Swanton) No Operating License. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Matuszak, Brenden G (Lyons) Stop Sign. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Cass, James W IV (Delta) Operating Under Influence. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $375.00

•Coutler, Paulette J (Wauseon) 71/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Winters, Isabelle D (Wauseon) 76/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

•Scott, Larry D (Wauseon) 74/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Hensley, Richard (Bryan) 69/50 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Mcconkey, James W (Delta) 77/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

•Benschoter, Holly C (Wauseon) No Seatbelt. Cost Amount: $48.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Bernath, Nicole L (West Unity) 85/70 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Wyrostek, Mason R (Delta) 78/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Kiene, Ava L (Delta) Domestic Violence. Case Dismissed.

FULTON COUNTY EASTERN DISTRICT – CRIMINAL

•Curry, Taylor T (Fayette) Theft. Defendant Plead No Contest; Found guilty. Jail Time 3 Days. Sanctions Imposed. Reserved: 177 Days Jail. No Violations of Law for 2 Years. Restitution to Be Paid To Prosecutor, Stephen Maloney in the Amount Of $522.12 within 90 Days. Cost Amount: $83.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Mulder, Janice (Delta) Failed To File Taxes. Fine Amount: $175.00

•Crabtree, Travis (Delta) Junk Vehicle. Fine Amount: $125.00

•Dunning, Mark (Delta) Disorderly Conduct. Fine Amount: $150.00 Plus Costs.

•Reyna, Sergio (Wauseon) D.U.S. Fine Amount: $335.00

•Weber, Sara (Delta) Theft. $436.35 Fine, Costs, and restitution. 182 Days Jail, Reportable Probation, Ordered to Treatment Facility with Compliance. Restitution to victim and CCNO.

•Weber, Sara (Delta) Unauthorized use. $482.00 Fine, Cost and Restitution, 30 days Jail consecutive to Other Sentence.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Hernandez, Anthony J (Bryan) No Motorcycle End. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Hernandez, Anthony J (Bryan) Tag/Sticker. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

•Bethel, William J (Edon) Driver W/O License. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Bethel, William J (Edon) Fail to Control. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Jerger, Janet M (Bryan) Stop Sign. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $65.00

•Maxcy, Haley J (Bryan) 69/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Nofziger, Helen R (Wauseon) 70/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Davis, Kattarina M (Edgerton) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Batt, Chrissieanna H (Edgerton) Child Restraint. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $21.00

•Raker, Bonnie L (Edgerton) 51/35 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Deyarmond, April (Montpelier) Financial Responsibility Suspension. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Deyarmond, April (Montpelier) Traffic Control Device. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Tink, Levi G (Edon) Driver W/O License. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Scheele, Carolyn M (Bryan) 44/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Mysinger, Callin D (Montpelier) Stop Sign. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $65.00

•Bennett, Cassandra A (Wauseon) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Pelayo Velarde, Maria Soledad (Bryan) No Drivers License. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•York, Austin D (Montpelier) Noncompliance Drivers License Suspension. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Hubbell, Jeremia A (Montpelier) Violation of Restricted License. Cost Amount: $173.00 Fine Amount: $500.00

•Hubbell, Jeremia A (Montpelier) No Tail Lights. Cost Amount: $40.00

•Hubbell, Jeremia A (Montpelier) Fictitious Reg. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Kiss, Katlin M (Bryan) Under the Influence. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 11 Days. Cost Amount: $216.50 Fine Amount: $650.00

•Kiss, Katlin M (Bryan) 70/55 Speed. Case Dismissed.

•Oskey, Craig R (Bryan) Illegal Plates. Cost Amount: $163.50 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Oskey, Craig R (Bryan) Expired Operator License. Cost Amount: $78.75 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Williams, Ricky L (Montpelier) Operating Vehicle Impaired. No Future Violations Within 1 Year, 1st Timers Retreat Within 90 Days. Jail Time: 20 Days; Jail Suspended: 17 Days. Cost Amount: $95.00 Fine Amount: $650.00

•Williams, Ricky L (Montpelier) Fail to Reinstate. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $300.00

•Williams, Ricky L (Montpelier) Fail to Stop. Case Dismissed.

•Montgomery, Jacob L (Montpelier) OVI Suspension. Jail time: 180 Days; Jail Suspended: 170 Days. Amount: $102.00 Fine Amount: $500.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Snider, Michael L (Bryan) File City Tax 14. Defendant Plead No Contest; Found guilty. No future Violations within the Next 2 Years, Defendant must File Tax Return and Set Up Payment Agreement Within 30 Days. Cost Amount: $114.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Ystes, Joshua E (Bryan) File City Tax 13. Defendant Plead Guilty. No Future Violations within Next 2 years. Cost Amount: $139.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Snider, Michael L (Bryan) File City Tax 16. Defendant Plead No Contest; Found guilty. No future Violations within the Next 2 Years, Defendant must File Tax Return and Set Up Payment Agreement Within 30 Days. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 30 Days. Cost Amount: $114.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Schuman, Crystal (Montpelier) Litter/Deposit. Case dismissed.

•Kiss, Katlin M (Bryan) Drug Paraphernalia. Case Dismissed.

•Kiss, Katlin M (Bryan) Possession. Defendant Plead Guilty. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Schweigel, Derek J (Stryker) File City Tax 19. Defendant Plead guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years. Jail Time: 30 Days; jail Suspended: 30 Days. Cost Amount: $150.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Taylor, Bobby L (West Unity) Criminal Damages. Defendant’s Plea: No Contest; Defendant Found Not Guilty.

•Taylor, Bobby L (West Unity) Disorderly Conduct. Defendant’s Plea: No Contest; Defendant Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Watson, Nicholas E (Montpelier) Domestic Violence. Defendant’s Plea: No Contest; Found guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 5 Years, No Violent or Threatening Contact with Vicki Lansen. Cost Amount: $90.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Moreno, Rogelio Z (Bryan) Violation of Protection Order. Defendant’s Plea: No Contest; Found Guilty. Jail Time: 180 Days. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) VS Zuver, Linda; Zuver, Robert A. Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $613.18. Interest from 09/13/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•State Bank & Trust Co (Defiance) vs Sanchez, Christina Elaine (Pioneer). Judgment for State Bank & Trust Co in the Amount of $628.89. Interest from 9/13/21 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•State Bank & Trust Co (Defiance) vs Shannon, Kenneth Robert (Bryan). Judgment for State Bank & Trust Co in the Amount of $518.10. Interest from 9/13/21 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•State Bank & Trust Co (Defiance) vs Cogwell, Michelle S (Bryan). Judgment for State Bank & Trust Co in the Amount of $187.98. Interest from 9/13/21 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Sherwood State Bank (Sherwood) vs Deck, Cara A; Deck, Eric E (Bryan) Judgment for Sherwood State Bank in the Amount of $519.72. Interest from 9/13/21 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•State Bank & Trust Co (Defiance) vs McBride, Mackenzie (Bryan). Judgment for State Bank & Trust Co in the Amount of $603.46. Interest from 9/13/21 at the Rate of 3.00%.