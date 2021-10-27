Police Log & Court News For October 6th, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

SEPTEMBER 24

•Stryker St. @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•300-B Nolan Pkwy, Injury Crash

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Found Property

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•Franklin St. @ Stryker St., Injury Crash

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Lost Property

•Bankey Ave. @ Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Sothern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•Franklin St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•100-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 25

•103 N. Defiance St., Welfare Check

•305 Union St., Civil Problem

•103 N. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B Woodland Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 26

•600 Lafayette St., Suspicious Vehicle

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B Monumental St., Parking Violations

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Detail

•Myers Rd. @ W. Barre Rd., Bicycle Violations

•600 Park St. Unit 22, 911 Hang Up

•S. Defiance St. @ Elm St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•200 W. Williams St., Vandalism

SEPTEMBER 27

•100-B Woodland Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

•Franklin St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Frey Rd. @ Stryker St., Accident (Property Damage)

•200 W. Williams St., Vandalism

•109 E. Mechanic St., Unlock Vehicle

•330 N. Clydes Way, Suspicious Vehicle

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 301, Miscellaneous Complaints

•700 North St., Found Property

•200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Bankey Ave. @ Walnut St., Disabled Vehicle

•W. Barre Rd. @ West St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Sauder At. @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•407 E. Lutz Rd., 911 Hang Up

•S. Buehrer St. @ W. Lugbill Rd., Traffic Offense / Citation

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 28

•800-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•201 Farmington Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•124 Garden Dr., Civil Problem

•200-B Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ Murbach St., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 29

•213 Nolan Pkwy, Civil Problem

•200 W. Williams St., Community Service

•200 Lafayette St., Community Service

•1950 S. Defiance St., Community Service

•100-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•213 Nolan Pkwy., Civil Problem

•505 N. Defiance St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•N. Clydes Way @ E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Degroff Ave. @ Stryker St., Road Blocked

•2000-B S. Defiance St., Disabled Vehicle

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 20, Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Short-Buehrer Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 30

•Franklin St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•S. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•100-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•400 North Pointe Dr., 911 Hang Up

•N. Defiance St. @ Murbach St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Barre Rd., Animal Call

•304 W. Lutz Rd., Animal Call

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Miscellaneous Complaints

•2000-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•205 Stryker St., Suspicious Vehicle

SWANTON POLICE

SEPTEMBER 16

•W. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 17

•W. Airport Hwy., Non-injury Accident

•W. Airport Hwy., Injury Accident

•Airport @ Hallett, Suspicious Person

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

SEPTEMBER 18

•C. Rd. 4 @ K, Assist Deputy

•Memorial Park, 911 Hang Up

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

•N. Hallett Ave., Assist Rescue-ill

•Maddie St., Domestic Dispute

SEPTEMBER 19

•W. Garfield, Found Dog

SEPTEMBER 20

•Valleywood Dr., Welfare Check

•S. Hallett Ave., Suspicious Person

SEPTEMBER 21

•E. Airport Hwy., Property Damage

•N. Main St., Assault

•Franklin St., Harassment

SEPTEMBER 22

•High School, Reckless Driving

•N. Main St., Towed Vehicle

•Speedway, Unlock Vehicle

•N. Main St., Harassment-Civil

•S. Munson Rd., Identity Theft

•Dodge St., Noise Complaint

SEPTEMBER 23

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Black Canyon, Domestic Violence

•Co. Rd. E, Welfare Check

•W. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 24

•E. Airport Hwy., Intoxicated Person

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 25

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Cypress Dr., 911 Hang Up

•Birch St., Traffic Issue

•Airport @ Main, Theft

•Chestnut St., Impound Vehicle Release

•W. Garfield, 911 Hang Up

•Pennsylvania Ave., Unlock Vehicle

•Maddie St., Assist Rescue

SEPTEMBER 26

•W. Airport Hwy., Assist-Reckless Driver

•N. Hallett Ave., Welfare Check

•E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up

•W. Airport Hwy., Recovered Property

•Veronica St., Menacing

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

•W. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up

•W. Garfield, Assist Rescue-ill

SEPTEMBER 27

•South St., Loose Dog

•Woodland Ave., Menacing

•Dodge St.,911 Hang Up

•W. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

SEPTEMBER 28

•Mettabrook, Unlock Vehicle

•N. Munson Rd., Suspicious Person

•Browning Rd., Weapons Issue

•Chestnut St., Found Purse-Returned

•S. Munson Rd., Theft

•N. Munson Rd., Medical Alarm

•Maddie St., Reckless Driver

•Alpine Dr., Warrant Arrest

SEPTEMBER 29

•High School, Assist Deputy

•E. Airport Hwy., Possible Theft

•Co. Rd. 1-1, Assist Deputy

•St. Richard Crt., Property Damage

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

•St. Richard Crt., Suicide Threats

SEPTEMBER 30

•S. Main St., Property Dispute

•Maddie St., Injured Animal

•Cass St., Suspicious Person

•E. Airport Hwy., Bomb Threat

WAUSEON POLICE

SEPTEMBER 22

•1270 N. Shoop Ave. Unit A, Vandalism

•421 Potter St., Suspicious Activity

•840 Parkview, Accident (Property Damage)

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

SEPTEMBER 23

•840 Parkview, Accident (Property Damage)

•425 Ottokee St., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•825 Ottokee St., Animal Call

•710 N. Harvest Lane, 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

•415 Cole St. Unit 32, Trespassing

SEPTEMBER 24

•611 Beech St., DOA

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 12, Juveniles

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Telephone Harassment

•204 E. Oak St., Mental

•845 E. Leggett St., Funeral Escort

•151 S. Fulton St., Larceny

•204 S. Brunell St., 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

•00 W. Leggett St., Suspicious Person

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 58, Animal Call

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

SEPTEMBER 25

•415 Cole St. Unit 3, Suicidal Threats

•248 N. Fulton St., Animal Cruelty Complaint

•E. Chestnut St. @ S. Shoop Ave., Debris in the Roadway

•326 Depot St., Suspicious Vehicle

•248 N. Fulton St., Fight

•534 Cherry St., Domestic Violence

•230 Clinton St., Runaway or Unruly

•424 Ottokee St., Suspicious Person

•1170 N. Shoop Ave., Domestic Violence

•295 E. Linfoot St., Fight

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1000, Loud Noise

•1205 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•605 Meadow Ln., 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

SEPTEMBER 26

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•1275 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•1133 N. Ottokee St., Investigate Complaint

•Mulberry St. @ Wood St., Debris / Item in Roadway

SEPTEMBER 27

•840 Parkview, Assault

•335 Sycamore St., Investigate Complaint

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•241 Madison St., Threats / Harassment

•150 N. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

•830 Ottokee St., 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

•E. Chestnut St. @ S. Oakwood, Suspicious Person

SEPTEMBER 28

•100-B E. Elm St., Suspicious Person

•719 S. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•750 S. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•900-B E. Leggett St., Suspicious Person

WEST UNITY POLICE

SEPTEMBER 20

•Well-Being Check

•Agency Assist (2)

•Medical Emergency

•Truck of Route / Warning

•No Operator License / Citation

SEPTEMBER 21

•Unsecure Premises

•Keep the Peace

•Illegal Burning

•Medical Emergency

SEPTEMBER 22

•Domestic Violence

SEPTEMBER 23

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Traffic Crash

•Lock Out

•Ordinance Violation

SEPTEMBER 24

•Well-Being Check

•Juvenile Complaint

•Speed / Warning (3)

SEPTEMBER 25

•Trespassing

•Criminal Mischief

•Agency Assist

•Expired Plates / Warning

SEPTEMBER 26

•Medical Emergency

•Suspicious Person

•Traffic Crash

•911 Hang Up (2)

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

•Israel Rueda, 27, of Chicago, Illinois, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Rueda to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $500 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 pm. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, complete a dual diagnosis assessment with the Gateway Foundation and successfully complete any recommended treatment, and their Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Rueda spending 10 months in prison.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) VS Walker, Jacklyn (Van Wert) Judgment For Plaintiff and Against Defendant In The Amount Of $3,260.86, 3% Interest From November 19, 2020 And The Cost Of This Action.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) VS Bechstein, Justin M (Delta); Bechstein, Danyel K (Delta) Judgment For Plaintiff And Against Defendants In The Amount If $514.71, 3% Interest From April 1, 2021 And The Cost Of This Action.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) VS Flowers, Lisa (Waterville) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $1276.66. Interest from 12/21/2020 At The Rate Of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) VS Spangler, Brian J (Delta); Spangler, Erin L (Delta) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $175.09. Interest from 01/22/2020 At The Rate Of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) VS Rico, Sabine (Swanton) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $4265.28. Interest from 01/11/2021 at The Rate Of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) VS Mccullough, Keith E (Swanton) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $2,994.09. Interest from 05/19/2021 At The Rate Of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) VS Whittinger, Samantha (Wauseon); Whittinger, Timothy (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $400.72. Interest from 05/19/2021 at the Rate Of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) VS Burks, Shannon L (Archbold) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $2190.22. Interest from 07/11/2019 At The Rate Of 3.00%.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Welch, Mikayla D (Archbold) Fail To Yield. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Smith, Linzi (Stryker) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Dowland, Sean (Fayette) 51/35 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Raabm Randy J (Swanton) O.V.I/ Under the Influence. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $1000.00

•Raabm Randy J (Swanton) O.V.I/ Breath High. Case Dismissed.

•Sheely, Hannah M (Delta) Assured Clear Distance Ahead. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Bucher, Crystal (Swanton) 69/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Silveous, Leslie (Delta) 79/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $77.00]

•Campbell, Kristeen (Wauseon) 41/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Amos, Heather N (Swanton) Assured Clear Distance. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Silveous, Kyle J (Wauseon) Assured Clear Distance Ahead. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Makula, Jessica L (Swanton) 72/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Milliman, Billie (Archbold) Fail Pay Taxes. Case Dismissed.

•Roth, Kendall L (Wauseon) Wildlife Violation. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. Reserved: 60 Days Jail. No Violations of Law for 3 Years. Restitution To Be Paid TO ODNR: $500.00 Within 180 Days. Hunting License Suspended For One Year From 08/11/2021. Cost Amount: $83.00 Fine Amount: $25.00

•Roth, Kendall L (Wauseon) Wildlife Violation. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. Reserved: 60 Days Jail. No Violations of Law for 3 Years. Cost Amount: $83.00 Fine Amount: $25.00

•Roth, Kendall L (Wauseon) Wildlife Violation. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. Reserved: 60 Days Jail. No Violations of Law For 3 Years. Deer Parts Including Antlers & Laws Forfeited. Deer Meat and 44 Martin Rifle to Be Released To DEFT. Cost Amount: $83.00 Fine Amount: $25.00

•Roth, Kendall L (Wauseon) Wildlife Violation. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $59.00 Fine Amount: $25.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Christlieb, Alicia M (Edgerton) Stop Sign. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Vanderpool, Christopher (Bryan) Financial Responsibility Suspension. Operator License Suspended From 07/02/2021 Through 08/01/2022. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $300.00

•Frank, Gavin A (Bryan) OVI/Under the Influence. Operator License Suspended From 08/15/2021 Through 08/15/2022. Cost Amount: $94.00 Fine Amount: $650.00

•Frank, Gavin A (Bryan) Lanes Of Travel. Case Dismissed.

•Kendall, Brittany J (Bryan) Hit and Skip. Cost Amount: $114.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Kendall, Brittany J (Bryan) Driving Without License. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Kendall, Brittany J (Bryan) Safety Disregard. Case Dismissed.

•Kendall, Brittany J (Bryan) Fail to Control. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Still, Nicholas (Bryan) Vehicle on Private Property. Cost Amount: $106.51 Fine Amount: $50.00.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CIVIL

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank (Archbold) VS Daugherty, Christina M (Stryker) Judgment for Farmers & Merchants State Bank In the Amount Of $1649.37. Interest from 09/27/2021 at The Rate Of 3.00%.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank (Archbold) VS Baker, Jonathan D (Kunkle) Case Dismissed For Defendant without Prejudice. ‘

•State Bank & Trust Co, The (Defiance) VS Morrison, Rory L (West Unity) Judgment For State Bank & Trust Co, The In The Amount of $ 2961.02. Interest from 09/27/2021 At The Rate Of 3.00%.

•State Bank & Trust Co, The (Defiance) VS Stahler, Karen J(Bryan) Judgment For State Bank & Trust Co, The In The Amount of $ 4532.55. Interest from 09/27/2021 at The Rate Of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) VS Teats, Jerry (Pioneer) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $411.47. Interest from 09/27/2021 at The Rate Of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) VS Steffes, Terry (Montpelier) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $1028.79. Interest from 09/27/2021 At The Rate Of 3.00%.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Vasquez, Damien G (Montpelier) Domestic Violence. Defendant Plead Guilty. Jail time: 180; Jail Suspended: 180. Cost Amount: $360.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

•Furrow, Wutumn M (Bryan) Assault. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. Jail Time 90; Jail Suspended: 90. Cost Amount: $217.27 Fine Amount: $350.00

•Campbell, William T (Stryker) File City Tax 19. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. Jail time: 30; jail Suspended: 30. Cost Amount: $95.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Still, Nicholas (Bryan) Criminal Trespass. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. Jail Time: 30; Jail Suspended: 30. Cost Amount: $105.00 Fine Amount: $250.00