Pork To Fork Winter Event At Sauder Village

Archbold, OH –Sauder Village will kick off the winter season with a new event held January 11-13 in the Historic Village.

This event, Pork to Fork, will showcase the historic butchering process as the education staff takes a pig on a journey from pen to plate.

This three-day event in Pioneer Settlement will give guests an opportunity to learn how historic butchering was done on the farm. The staff will present the way in which 19th century farmers would have cleaned, prepped, cut, and cooked a pig.

Guests can smell the delicious pork dishes being prepared in the historic homes, and learn about the various methods this versatile animal has been used historically, and today.

In Pioneer Settlement, visit the Witmer Roth home, the Eicher Cabin, the Stuckey home and the Log School for activities. There will be historic cooking demonstrations including making sausage, head cheese, a historic recipe sharing wall, and pork themed games & activities for kids.

On Saturday, January 13, the Fulton County Pork Queen, Keigan Schuster, will be on hand to talk with guests as well as Jamie Burton, from “The Slow Oven” with historic cooking demonstrations.

While the Historic Village is closed for the winter, it will be open for this special event January 11-13 from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Admission is $15.00 per day or $10.00 for Sauder Village members.

Guests will also have the option to purchase tickets for all three days for the price of two days. Pre-Registration is available on our website at saudervillage.org, or guests may walk in and pay at the door.

Prohibition Experiences will also be happening on Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. Guests 21 and over must pre-register for these special experiences on the Sauder Village website.

Be one of 12 guests to experience The Broken Barrel Speakeasy, an authentic secret hidden room here at Sauder Village.

The history of Prohibition and its consequential impact on Northwest Ohio and the rest of our country from 1920-1933 will be shared while guests imbibe on a Prohibition cocktail and savor the different taste profiles of 4 different bourbons.

The Barn Restaurant will be serving their Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, January 13 from 11-2 and open for dinner until 7 p.m.

Make it a weekend getaway at the Sauder Heritage Inn. For more information phone 1-800-590-9755, visit www.saudervillage.org, like Sauder Village on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.