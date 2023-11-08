Larry Ohlinger (1952 – 2023)

Larry Ohlinger, age 71, of Wauseon, passed away in his home on November 5, 2023. Larry worked as a die setter at Fulton Industries. Larry was proud to have enjoyed six years of hard-earned retirement.

Larry was born on October 20, 1952, to the late Donald and Agnes (Bates) Ohlinger in Toledo, Ohio. Larry loved his Detroit Lions, his Detroit Tigers, and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He also enjoyed softball and fishing. His biggest joy was his family, and he loved to support his grandchildren in all of their events.

Surviving Larry is his daughter, Alison (Reginald) Richardson-Pickett of Hilliard, Ohio; daughter, Sara (Keith) Stanbery of Toledo; and daughter, Samantha (Jacobie) Bagley of Bryan; his grandchildren, Alexis, James, Ashlyn, Aidan, Rachel, Jaygur, Nixon “N.J.”, Maeva, and Bennett; and great-grandchild, Ellenae. He is also survived by brothers, Jerry (June) Ohlinger, Carry Ohlinger, and Terry Ohlinger; two nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Springfield Township Cemetery in Holland, Ohio at 1pm, with Pastor Matthew Sauder officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Wauseon Recreation Department in memory of Coach Ohlinger.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Ohlinger family.