Power In The Purse Awards Grant To Sanctuary Homeless Shelter

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

GRANT MONEY … At the Power in the Purse (PIP) women’s giving circle 10th Anniversary Celebration, members voted to award one of the 2025 non-winning, previously presented nominees from the first, second, third, and fourth quarter meetings, with a “second chance” $2,500 grant. Sanctuary Homeless Shelter was drawn from seven candidates and will use the money to rent two additional apartments, allowing it to provide shelter to even more clients. Pictured during the check presentation are PIP Publicity Director Karin Bowers, Sanctuary Homeless Shelter Director of Operations Sibin Sam, Sanctuary Homeless Shelter Director of Pastoral Care Pheba Sam, and PIP Chair Cheryl Andres.