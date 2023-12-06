Power In The Purse Awards Two Fourth Quarter Grants

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILAGE REPORTERSECOND CHANCE GRANT …At its fourth quarter meeting, Power in the Purse awarded a second chance grant to the Bryan Swim Team Association. The grant will be used to help purchase new heating equipment for both the East End and Moore Park Pools. The total cost to replace the system is about $40,000, and the PIP monies will help offset the costs and allow children and adults to continue enjoying the pools next year. Pictured at the check presentation are Jane Shaffer, Kelly Voigt, and Diana Moore Eschhofen, PIP Members; JC Moore, Swim Team Board President; and Karin Bowers, PIP Member. JOYFUL BIRD MINISTRIES … Power in the Purse awarded Joyful Bird Ministries a second chance grant at its fourth quarter meeting. Joyful Birds is a Christ-centered ministry founded in 2016 located in Edgerton that provides trauma-informed care to women navigating life issues. At the start of 2024, they will begin to build Joy’s House, a place of rest and a haven of hope, healing, and restoration for women in Northwest Ohio. The PIP grant will help to fund the building of this facility on the ten acres already purchased by the organization. Pictured at the check presentation are Karin Bowers, PIP Member, Cindy Fry, Ministry Team and PIP Member, Tara Stiver, Founder & President, and Molly Gibler, Ministry Operations Director. Since 2016, PIP has given almost $200,000 to 36 area nonprofits. All women in Williams County are invited to join and are welcome to attend the first quarterly meeting in January. Contact Jenny Horn at the Bryan Area Foundation for information 419-633-1156.