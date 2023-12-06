St. Patrick Catholic School (Bryan) Recognizes Students At Spirit Assembly

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERVIRTUE OF THE MONTH … At the November Spirit Assembly, Saint Patrick Catholic School recognized students who demonstrated the virtue of gratitude throughout the month. Pictured: front (left to right) Lorelei Henricks, Katarina Jaggers, Brody Farris, Sylas Rios, Mia Reyna, Lia Tirado-Molina, Nick Grime, Moline Wheeler, and Ainsley Cook. Middle row (left to right): Jamison Keesbury, Mara Luthy, Angela Martinez, Jenna Sims, Lydia Sprow, Amelia Fry, Abraham Johnston, and Rodrigo Glaser. Back row (left to right): Tony Alcantar, Carson Connin, Cooper Spieth, Brianna Herman, Wyatt Lauro, Lyla Stanley, and Jesse Keesbury. Congratulations and we are proud of you!