David “Dave” Murry (1962 – 2024)

David “Dave” Edward Murry, age 62, of Wauseon, passed away on July 6, 2024 in his home. Dave was born on May 12, 1962, in Wauseon, to the late Charles “Chuck” and Marilyn (Gessner) Murry.

On May 11, 1985, Dave married the love of his life, Gwen (Fetter), and she survives.

Dave worked as the Superintendent of Public Works of the City of Wauseon. Prior to that position, he worked as a mechanic for the city.

After retirement from the city, he started working for Ehrsam Excavating. Dave was a former Fulton County Fair Board Director and was currently a Clinton Township Trustee.

He had a passion for farming and livestock. In his free time, Dave enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle and in his earlier years, he enjoyed boating and barefoot water skiing. He was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon.

Surviving Dave is his wife, Gwen; son, Michael “Jake” Murry of Wauseon; daughter, Ashely (Luke) Peters of Tipton, MI; grandchildren, Kylee, Makena, and Brock; sister, Lisa (Steve) Pursel of Wauseon; brother, Mike (Kim) Murry of Wauseon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Matthew Spadafore.

Visitation for Dave will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Crossroads Church in Wauseon, from 3pm to 8pm. A memorial service will take place on Friday, July 12, 2024, at Crossroads Church, at 11am, with Pastor Dan Allen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Murry family.