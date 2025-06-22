Pride Of Montpelier Pageant 2025: “Once Upon A Crown”

PRIDE OF MONTPELIER QUEENS … The 2025 Queens of the Pride of Montpelier Pageant feature Little Miss Carissa Harter (front middle), Junior Miss Aria Armstrong (left), Teen Miss Sophia Hildebrandt (back middle), and Miss Caddisy Chamberlain (right).

MISS MONTPELIER … Carrying the honor of Miss Montpelier is Caddisy Chamberlain.

JUDGES … The judges were invited on the stage for Disney Princess Trivia, playing on the royal...