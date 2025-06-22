Hillsdale College Partners On “The Story Of America” Educational Series

Hillsdale College has joined forces with the White House Salute to America 250 Task Force and the U.S. Department of Education to launch a new educational video series, “The Story of America.”

The initiative aims to provide an in-depth look at the nation’s founding, tracing key moments from the first shots at Lexington and Concord through the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the American republic.

The latest installment, “The Formation of the Army,” premiered June 12 and features Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth discussing the creation of America’s Continental Army—a pivotal moment that united the states in pursuit of liberty.

“This year marks the 250th anniversary of the United States Army—a legacy born in turmoil, uncertainty, and nearly insurmountable odds,” Hegseth stated.

“Two and a half centuries ago, thousands of citizen soldiers answered freedom’s call. At a moment when tyranny threatened the spirit of an emerging nation, our first heroes forged an institution whose strength, sacrifice, and enduring resolve have come to define our republic.”

Upcoming lectures in the series will include historian and author Walter R. Borneman’s account of the Battle of Bunker Hill; Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn on the “Meaning and Structure of the Declaration”; Lee Habeeb, host of “Our American Stories,” on John Adams’ statesmanship; and Mark David Hall of Regent University on the role of religion in America’s founding.

President Arnn introduced the series in April, emphasizing the importance of remembering and celebrating America’s origins. “The Declaration of Independence, our founding document, is the finest political statement of hope and liberty in history,” Arnn said.

“Next year, as our country turns 250, President Trump and Secretary McMahon are committed to helping all Americans remember, understand, and celebrate this unprecedented milestone.”

To view current and future lectures in “The Story of America” series, visit whitehouse.gov/america250.