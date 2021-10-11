Professional Surfer & Motivational Speaker Bethany Hamilton Coming To Bryan

Bryan, OH: Bethany Hamilton has become a source of inspiration to millions through her story of determination, faith, and hope. At the age of 13, Bethany lost her left arm to a 14-foot tiger shark, which seemed to end her career as a rising surf star.

One month after the attack, Bethany returned to the water and within two years had won her first national title. In 2007, she realized her dream of surfing professionally and since then, her story has been told in a New York Times best-selling autobiography and in the 2011 film, Soul Surfer.

Famous for saying, “I don’t need easy, I just need possible….” Hamilton has shared her message around the globe, and this October 19th, 2021, Ms. Hamilton will share her inspirational message in person with the communities of Williams County, Ohio.

Bethany Hamilton will speak to the students and educators of Bryan City Schools during the day, and that evening, beginning at 7pm in the Arts and Education Building, located at 325 W. High Street, Bryan, OH,

Bethany will motivate and inspire attendees in a free and open to the public event. Both events featuring Bethany Hamilton are courtesy of a grant from the John C. Markey Charitable fund of the Bryan Area Foundation, and through generous donations made by Altenloh, Brinck & Co, and CHWC (Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers.)

To learn more about the Bethany Hamilton event in Bryan, OH, click here. To learn more about Bethany Hamilton, click here.

About Bryan Area Foundation:

Founded in 1969 in Bryan, Ohio, the Bryan Area Foundation is a publicly supported community foundation, using donations to accomplish diverse philanthropic goals. The Bryan Area Foundation is governed by a board of trustees and serves as the administrator of the Bryan, Edon, Montpelier, and Millcreek-West Unity Foundations.