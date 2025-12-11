Clarence Bruner (1932 – 2025)

(Lifelong Farmer In Fulton County)

Clarence E. Bruner, age 93, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday morning, December 9, 2025, at Fulton Manor.

Clarence was born on June 15, 1932, to Dwight and Letta (Meyers) Bruner. He was raised on a dairy farm, and was a life long farmer in Fulton County.

Clarence attended Pettisville High School and graduated in 1951. He married his beloved wife, Kathryn, of 59 years, on October 18, 1953.

Clarence was blessed with four children, 12 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren, with two on the way.

Throughout his life, Clarence was a 4-H Advisor for Pettisville Every-Ready 4-H Club. He attended Christ United Methodist Church, serving in many leadership positions and singing in the choir. He was a Clinton Township Trustee for 20 years He enjoyed playing and watching sports and attending Pettisville and Hilltop athletic events.

Surviving are his sons, Dan (Jo) and Keith (Peg); daughter, Janice Bruner; and daughter-in-law, Jane Bruner; grandchildren, Jacob (Tessa), Elizabeth (Jake) Mohr, Laura (Jesse) Dotterer, John (Leann), Jordon (Jenna), Sarah (Micah) Frankenfield, Joshua (Kayla), Aaron (Taylor), Adriane (Opeyemi) Ikotun, Megan (Tim) Kauffman, Michael (Natalie), and Molly (Cody) Mitchell.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn; parents; son, Mark; and his five siblings, Howard, Hazel, Doris, Harry, and Ralph.

Visitation for Clarence will take place on Friday, December 12, 2025, at the Wauseon Christ United Methodist Church, from 2pm to 7pm. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the church, at 11am. Burial will be private at the Pettisville Cemetery.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Wauseon Christ United Methodist Church or Fulton Manor. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Bruner family.