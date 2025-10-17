Pulaski Garden Club Gears Up For Festival Of Trees

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FEATURE ARRANGEMENT … Judy Shilling with her Arrangement of the Month, entitled “Fall Splendor”. She included zinnias, hydrangeas, lavender, mums, and a daylily in this traditional design.

PRESS RELEASE – President Cam Miller opened the meeting of the Pulaski Garden Club on October 7, 2025.

Members were invited to peruse the silent auction plant sale items. The roll call included that which each member brought for the auction. 16 members responded to roll call with one guest.

The Secretary’s Report and Treasurer’s Report were given.

A Floral Arrangement, entitled “Fall Splendor” was exhibited by Judy Shilling and included zinnias, hydrangeas, lavender, mums and a surprise day lily. It was an attractive traditional design.

Unusual Edible of the Month

Chicory was given by Deanne Batterson. Chicory is a weedy plant looking a lot like dandelion. Its roots are used as a coffee substitute. The plant has blue flowers which open in the afternoon along the roadside.

Its leaves can be used in a salad like curly endive. It prefers limestone soil but is draught tolerant. Chicory can be used medicinally as an anti-inflammatory. It is native to Europe and North Africa and has been used as forage for livestock.

A Moment in History

As our club is celebrating it’s 100th birthday in 2026, we are beginning a new agenda item of remembrances through the years. Connie Simmons reflected on the projects taken on by the club. In 1950 shrubs were planted at the preschool in Pulaski and the Pulaski Township Office where Connie has been planting flowers for 38 years.

Donations were given to the United Methodist Church in Pulaski, the Sunnyside School, the Stryker School, and Anna’s garden at Hillside Country Living. Garden beds are currently maintained at three beds at the Williams County Fair.

Recently a headstone with club members was discovered at the Bryan Library when the new steps were installed. The names of members were from 1980s and 1990s. It is hoped that the stone will find an appropriate resting place.

Old Business

Cam thanked all participants and all who assisted in any way at the Williams County Fair. Fairground cleanup went well. We spiffed the beds up in an hour. Next cleanup is October 27 at 5:00 pm.

Committee Reports

It was announced that the Festival of Trees in Bryan will have trees displayed this year at the courthouse. Trees are to be set up on November 24 from 4:30-6:00pm.

Trees have been donated by Connie Simmons and our club hopes to participate using a nature-inspired theme. It was suggested that the funds from the auction of the trees should be given to the Boyd Moore memorial fund through the Bryan Area Foundation.

He was a clerk with the school in Pulaski. Tonight’s program will be constructing ornaments for the tree.

New Business

The flower bed under the sign at the entrance to the fairgrounds needs an overhaul.

Anyone interested will need to bring their design to the next meeting. The area is 10×20. Keep in mind there is a sign above it. All flowers should be maintenance free and perennials. A committee of 3 will be needed.

Region 1 meeting is November 6 in Delta at Trinity Lutheran. Signup sheet is going around. Cost is $20 and includes lunch. Speakers will be the Sweet Peat Co. and past OAGC president June Gebhardt showing abstract Design.

Judy Shilling volunteered to bring auction item with a value of $15-$25. The Country Store needs items- these are items you no longer want but will be wanted by others.

You price them and if they don’t sell you take them back home. For example: plants, books, decorating items

There are a couple of changes in the Region bylaws. These will be voted upon at the regional meeting. For example: Members at large will now be called individual members.

There is a raffle at the state level for which they are asking each member to purchase two tickets. Cam has these available. They are $5 each.

A floral design class will be presented by the county extension on October 16, 6-8 pm in the Gillette Building at the fairgrounds. $10 charge. Past Master Gardeners are encouraged to consider recertification without having to retake classes.

A sign up for the Christmas dinner was passed. Numbers are needed early for the caterer. Carol Wheeler circulated a list of possible categories for the 2025-2026 club photo contest. Members were asked to indicate which categories they liked best.

Three to five categories will be chosen. Our November program will be about using your phone to take your best photos.

The art elements that we use when constructing a floral design also should be considered when taking photos. Examples will be shown. Members are asked to take photos from November 2025 to October 2026.

Door Prize was brought by Kay Beck and won by Connie McGrew. The meeting then adjourned.

Members continued bidding on plants for another 5 minutes, after which the sale closed, and the finance committee collected monies and members picked up their plants.

Program

Creating Contrived Flower Ornaments for our Festival of Trees Decorations was led by Rozetta Luke and Connie McGrew.

Members were crafty in their construction of ornaments using pressed flowers and dried flowers on wood slices, painted pinecones, and pistachio shells arranged as flowers.

It was planned to get together on Tuesday, October 14, at 1 pm to continue making ornaments.

Hostesses for the meeting were Peggy Miller and Sandy Oberlin.

The next meeting of the Pulaski Garden Club will be November 4, 2025, at 6:30 at Pulaski United Methodist Church. All are welcome.