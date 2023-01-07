Quality Inn & Suites In Holiday City Initiates Re-Branding

QUEEN ROOM … The new Queen-Sized room is shown here as part of the work done to combine Quality Inn with Suburban Studios at the hotel in Holiday City. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
By: Jacob Kessler
The Quality Inn and Suites Hotel in Holiday City has been going through a re-branding process.
The hotel itself, located at 13508 OH-15 and has been a part of the community for quite a long time.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.