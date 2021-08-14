Red Cross To Host 9th Blood Drive In Memory Of Jerry Heminger

PIONEER, Ohio – Jerry Heminger was a prominent local businessman in his community and a member of the Pioneer area Chamber of Commerce. Jerry was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome, a group of cancers related to leukemia that primarily affects the cells inside the bone marrow.

He received hundreds of blood transfusions following his diagnosis that helped prolong his life for another five years. Jerry passed away in 2011.

His family continues to keep his memory alive by partnering with the American Red Cross to host blood drives in his name.

We are preparing to host the ninth blood drive on Friday, August 20. The previous eight drives resulted in a total of 272 blood donations to help patients.

This year the family hopes to add nearly 30 more donations made in his name.

“My dad was always there to help others,” said Karen Ackerman, Jerry’s daughter. “I would love to see our community come out to support this very important cause.”

“We take for granted that blood will be there at the hospital when we need it, but it can only come from generous volunteer donors,” said Stephanie Burris, donor recruitment account manager for the Red Cross. “Giving blood in Jerry’s name is a wonderful way to remember him and potentially help others.”

Blood Drive In Memory Of Jerry Heminger

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

12:30 to 6 p.m.

Pioneer Area Chamber of Commerce

100 N. Elm St., Pioneer, OH 43554

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross

The Indiana Region serves 104 counties across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois through its six-chapter areas: Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest, and Greater Indianapolis (Regional Headquarters). For more information on the Indiana Region: www.redcross.org/indiana. Follow the Indiana Region on Twitter at: @INRedCross, on Instagram at: @indianaredcross or www.facebook.com/INRedCross.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.