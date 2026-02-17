Regional Substance Use Prevention Breakfast Set For Feb. 26 In Archbold

ARCHBOLD, OH — Community leaders and residents from across northwest Ohio are invited to attend the Regional Substance Use Prevention Breakfast on Thursday, February 26, at the Educational Service Center, 205 Nolan Pkwy, Archbold.

The free morning event, running from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., will bring together representatives from Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties for conversations about substance use prevention and coalition work across the four-county region.

Registration and breakfast will be available from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m., with presentations beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Attendees can expect presentations on advocacy, substance use data trends, and youth-led prevention efforts — all aimed at building a stronger, healthier community through collaboration and shared knowledge.

The event is sponsored by HC3 (Healthy Choices, Caring Communities), Defiance County Drug Free Coalition, Henry County Health Partners, ECHO (Educating Communities on Healthy Opportunities), The Four County ADAMhs Board, and Northwest Ohio ESC.

Registration is required. To sign up, visit bit.ly/RSUPB2026. For questions, contact Taylor Jessing at tjessing@defiancecohealth.org.