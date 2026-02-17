Jennifer Joann “Jen” Bartlett (1978 – 2026)

Jennifer Joann “Jen” Bartlett (Weitzel), age 47, of Alvordton, passed away on February 12, 2026, in Defiance, Ohio. Born on June 12, 1978, in Bryan, Ohio, Jen lived a life filled with creativity, love, and unwavering devotion to her family.

A proud graduate of Montpelier High School’s Class of 1997, Jen carried her vibrant energy and artistic spirit into every chapter of her life. She was a talented baker whose sweet creations brought joy to countless celebrations.

Her passion for baking wasn’t just a profession—it was an extension of her generous heart. Whether it was a wedding cake or a tray of cookies for a school event, Jen poured love into every treat she made.

Jen also had a flair for organizing craft and vendor events, bringing together local artisans and community members in celebration of creativity.

Her love for all things art-related shone through in everything she touched. From painting to crafting, she found joy in expression and shared that joy freely with others.

Known affectionately as “Chicken Tender,” Jen took great pride in caring for her chickens and rabbits. Her home was always full—not just with animals but with laughter, warmth, and the comforting presence of someone who gave her all to those she loved. Her fur babies were constant companions through life’s ups and downs.

Above all else, Jen was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Bartlett; her four sons, Gavin (Katie) Swalley, Brysin Swalley, Huntre Swalley, and Brodé Swalley; and grandchildren who were the light of her life. She is also survived by siblings Alice (Jim) Bowers, Chuck Treace, Teresa Jones, (Pete) Michael Weitzel, Edwin Weitzel, Heather (William) Campbell, and Tori Hyser. Jen’s love for her children knew no bounds—she would do anything for them—and that same fierce devotion extended to her grandchildren, who brought immeasurable joy to her days. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she loved deeply.

Jen was preceded in death by her parents, ElvaJo Treace and Skip Treace; her biological father, Michael Weitzel; her beloved daughter; and her stepson, Sebastian McConnell.

Her outgoing spirit and wild laughter left a mark on everyone fortunate enough to know her. She was loved deeply by many—a testament to the kindness she showed so freely and the energy she brought into every room.

A time to receive friends will be held on Monday, February 23, 2026, from 3–6 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be given to the funeral home to help offset expenses. Jen will be laid to rest at Shiffler Cemetery in rural Bryan.

May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.