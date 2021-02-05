Registration Now Open At St. Mary School (Edgerton)

St. Mary School has been providing students a quality, faith-based education since 1927. As schools across the nation celebrate Catholic Schools Week with the theme “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service,” it is the ideal time to share information about Catholic education.

The specific purpose of Catholic schools is to form students to be good citizens of the world, love God and neighbor and enrich society by being an example of faith. As communities of faith, Catholic schools instill in students their destiny to become saints.

Academic excellence is the hallmark of Catholic education intentionally directed to the growth of the whole person – mind, body and spirit.

Finally, service is fundamental to Catholic education and the core of Catholic discipleship. Service is intended to help form people who are not only witnesses to Catholic social teaching, but also active participants through social learning.

Registration for the 2021-2022 school year is now open at St. Mary School for students in Pre-K through grade 6. Tuition is affordable and scholarship opportunities are available.

Kindergarten screening is scheduled for March 10 from 2:30 – 4:30 pm, or more convenient times can be arranged. To discover for yourself the opportunities that await your children, call 419-298-2531 to schedule a visit.