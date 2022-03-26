Registration Now Open For Schoolhouse & Workshops At Sauder Village Quilt Show

Facebook

Archbold, OH – Recognized as one of the top quilting events in the Midwest, the 45th Annual Sauder Village Quilt Show will be a spectacular celebration of creativity and fine craftsmanship.

Quilters are encouraged to register now to enter a quilt in the exhibit and to attend the remarkable Quilt Show, popular Schoolhouse event, and workshops planned from May 4 – 7 at Sauder Village.

Guests may pre-register to attend the Sauder Village Schoolhouse – a day of education, inspiration, and fun! Whether you’re a seasoned quilter or novice, there will be much to learn from guest speakers Lisa Bongean and Mary Zesiger.

A Moda fabric designer and owner of Primitive Gatherings, Lisa Bongean will share how she uses antique quilts to inspire her fabric designs and patterns.

After a delicious soup and salad lunch, Mary Zesiger, a National Association of Certified Quilt Judge, will present a 3-part session on preparing a quilt for competition.

She will discuss the importance of creating labels, choosing batting, and how to bind quilts! The $59 Schoolhouse registration fee includes lunch and the quilt programs from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6. Pre-registration is required for the all-day Schoolhouse event.

Special guest artist Lisa Bongean will also be offering two quilting workshops during Quilt Show week. Scheduled workshops include “Friendship Rose Mini Quilt” (sold out but waiting list available) on May 4, and a “Fall Harvest Wall Hanging Workshop” on May 5.

Workshop descriptions, fees, supply lists, and registration details are available online. Class sizes are limited, so be sure to register early.

In addition to signing up for the Schoolhouse event or a quilt workshop, quilters are also encouraged to register a quilt for exhibition in the 2022 show.

The quilt registration deadline is April 18. Online registration is also available for quilt appraisals. Quilt appraisals will be done by Donna L. Kooistra, AQS Certified Quilt and Textile Appraiser, on Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6.

Pre-registration is preferred for quilt appraisal. Registration for the Schoolhouse, workshops, quilt exhibition, and appraisals can be found on the Sauder Village website at https://saudervillage.org/quilt-show

The Sauder Village Quilt Show features an amazing main exhibition, special exhibits, hand quilting, and demonstrations highlighting the latest tools, patterns and techniques.

The quilt exhibit in Founder’s Hall is expected to feature more than 300 quilts on full-length display in categories ranging from pieced, appliqué, and mixed media to art & innovative, baby, miniatures, and youth. Special exhibits include “Garden State of Mind – Hoffman Challenge,” “Hand Quilting Legacy,” and “Winter Traditions Quilt Challenge.”

Make plans to attend one of the most respected and popular quilting events in the Midwest! Take time now to register for classes, make group reservations for a quilt guild or church group tour, or invite a few friends to enjoy a fun day trip to Sauder Village.

The Sauder Village Quilt Show runs Wednesday, May 4 through Saturday, May 7 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. A special “Exhibit Only” admission pass is available for the annual Quilt Show for $15.00.

The admission price for the Quilt Show and Historic Village is only $22.00 for adults and $16.00 for students ages 6-16. A two-day admission pass is available for $30 for adults.

For more information about the 45th Annual Quilt Show, special workshops, or other special events planned for the 2022 season at Sauder Village call 800.590.9755, visit www.saudervillage.org or follow Sauder Village on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.