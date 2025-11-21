Repsol Addresses State Ruling On Ritter Station Solar

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Repsol has issued a statement following the Ohio Power Siting Board’s decision to approve the Ritter Station Solar project in Fulton County. The company outlined its view of the project and its expected impact on the community.

“Repsol is pleased with the Ohio Power Siting Board’s approval of the Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need for its 199 MW Ritter Station Solar project in Fulton County.

“This decision marks an important milestone in a multi-year effort working alongside county leaders, landowners and community stakeholders, and it affirms both the strength of the project and the meaningful value it will bring to the region.

“Ritter Station Solar represents the importance of renewable energy projects in supporting local economic development and meeting rising demand for secure, sustainable and affordable energy in the region.

“It also reflects Repsol’s commitment to thoughtful and continuous engagement with the community to ensure the project aligns with the local culture and values.

“Ritter Station Solar will help preserve farmland, create local jobs, generate new tax revenue to support community services and it offers landowners, including farm families, an opportunity to preserve their property for future generations while contributing to a secure energy future.

“Repsol is proud to invest in Fulton County and remains committed to ongoing stakeholder engagement, protecting the area’s natural beauty and wildlife and ensuring responsible stewardship of local resources throughout the project.”

The statement was provided by Christi Shafer, Media Manager for Repsol.