Richard Kissinger (1948-2020)

Richard L. Kissinger, age 72, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 12:28 A.M. on Monday, August 3, 2020, shortly after admittance to Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola, Indiana. Mr. Kissinger was a graduate of Edon High School and a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam.

He retired from Dana Corporation Weatherhead Division with nineteen years of service, worked for Edon Co-Op, and farmed and milked cows with his brother. Dick enjoyed working with the Amish, gardening, mushroom hunting, canoeing, and playing volleyball with the kids. He also claimed the position of unofficial mayor of Cooney.

Richard L. Kissinger was born on May 8, 1948, in Garrett, Indiana, the son of Burton D. and Maxine (Bigger) Kissinger. He married Angie K. Luebke on January 5, 2010, in Angola and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Tim (Becky) Kissinger, of West Unity, Ohio, Todd Kissinger, of Angola, and Toby (Tatum) Kissinger, of Hamilton, Indiana; three grandchildren, Dustin, Mallory and Emily; four stepchildren, Felisha (Zach) Gaetz, of Hamilton, Courtney Ziko, of Woodburn, Indiana, Brittney (Cory) Pfleiger, of San Antonio, Texas, and Tiffany Ziko, of Garrett; six step-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Lou Miller, of Edon, and Pat (Bill) Herman, of Edgerton, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Kissinger, of Edon, and Sharon Kissinger, of Edgerton; and his former wife, Karen Kissinger.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Donald, Robert and William Kissinger.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. in Columbia Cemetery. Grave side military rites will be conducted by Edon American Legion Post #662 and the United States Army Honor Guard. A luncheon will be held at the Northwest Township Community Center following the service.

Due to the pandemic, social distancing will be observed for the service and the wearing of masks is encouraged. Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.