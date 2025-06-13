Richard Merrifield (1932 – 2025)

(Lifetime Member Of Bryan VFW)

Richard H. Merrifield, 93, of Edon passed away Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan. He was born on April 8, 1932 in Hillsdale County, Michigan to Clair O. and Martha Esther (Newcomber) Merrifield.

Richard attended Montpelier High School and Tri State University, where he was certified as a Tooling Engineer. On November 8, 1952 he married Donna B. Mahan and she preceded him in death.

Richard served his country in the United States Army as a Sargent during the Korean War in the 7th Division. He attended Montpelier Church of Christ and was a lifetime member of the Bryan VFW.

Richard worked as a supervisor of Tool and Die maker at Winzeler Stamping in Montpelier for 46 years.

He enjoyed water skiing, fishing, boating, golfing, camping, snowmobiling and traveling with his wife around the country.

He is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna, sisters Ethel M. Green, Ruth Jean Suffel and Donna Lou Lyons and brothers Vernon Merrifield and Frank Merrifield.

Visitation for Richard will be on Sunday, June 15th from 12-3pmat the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Graveside services will be on Monday, June 16th at 11am at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Adam Fox to officiate. Military graveside rites will be provided by the Montpelier Veterans.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Montpelier Church of Christ. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.