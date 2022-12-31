Richard Schniepp (1947-2022)

Richard J. Schniepp, age 75 of Edon, Ohio, formerly of Riga, Michigan, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born Sept. 15, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio, the only child of the late Harold and Margery (Fortney) Schniepp.

After graduating from Edon High School, Richard proudly served in the United States Army.

A life-long farmer, Richard started early in life on the family farm with his father. He loved doing things the old-school way using horses and steam engines.

He was a member of the National Thresher’s Association where he served as a director. Richard also collected model trains.

On Nov. 6, 1992, Richard married Rose Neidemire, and she survives having shared 30 years together.

In addition to his wife, Rose, he is survived by their daughters, April, Dawn and Jessica and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Richard will take place Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the Northwest Township Community Center, 16473 Ohio 49, Edon, Ohio. Private burial will be in Riga Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his wife, Rose.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield, Michigan where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.