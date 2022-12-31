Lannie Wright (1942-2022)

Lannie D. Wright, age 80, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 5:45 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier, Ohio, after a brief illness, with his family at his side.

Mr. Wright was a 1960 graduate of Lake Worth High School in Lake Worth, Florida.

Throughout his work career he had been employed as an industrial engineer by The Aro Corporation and Bryan Custom Plastics, both in Bryan, Ohio.

He was a member of the Edgerton Fire Department from 1973-1983 and in 1976 was a charter member of Edgerton EMS Squad 38.

He would then go on to work with Williams County EMS, serving as assistant chief from 1979-1991.

He was a member of Edgerton Masonic Lodge #357 F & AM, serving as Past Master, and Bryan Lodge #215. He served on the Edgerton Village Council from 1974-1977.

Lannie enjoyed working in his wood shop making unique items and was an accomplished craftsman. In addition to his family first responders were always in his heart.

Lannie D. Wright was born on December 10, 1942, in Wabash, Indiana, the son of John P. and Elizibeth E. (Barker) Wright.

He married Shirley E. Long Rowland on October 5, 2001, in Altoona, Wisconsin, and she preceded him in death on March 15, 2019.

Survivors include his children, Kelly Jo Wright, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Curtis (Tammy) Wright, of Edgerton, Leslie (John) VanAusdale, of Edgerton, and Heath (Brandy) Wright, of Bryan, Ohio; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandsons; one sister, Kristine Wright, of Lantana, Florida; and his sister-in-law, Linda Wright, in Indiana.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Kenneth Wright, in 1994.

In keeping with Lannie’s wishes, there will be no visitation and private Masonic services will be held. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Edgerton Fire Department.

Krill Funeral Service 114 East Hull Street has been entrusted with arrangements.