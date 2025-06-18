Richard Seeman (1936 – 2025)

(Pioneer Resident)

Richard M. Seeman, 89, of Pioneer, passed away on Sunday, June 15, 2025 at his home. He was born on April 6, 1936 in Angola, Indiana to Virgil and Vada (Berlein) Seeman.

Richard graduated from Angola High School and went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Army and the National Guard. On November 20, 1960, he married Janet C. Mercer and she preceded him in death on January 27, 2002.

Richard worked as the manager of Miller’s Grocery Store in Montpelier and for Mark 1 Molded Plastics Inc in Jonesville, Michigan as a shipping and receiving clerk.

He loved fishing and all things sports, especially North Central Eagles, The Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana and the Detroit Tigers.

Richard is survived by his three daughters, Angie Wolfrum of Montpelier, Pam Beggs of Pioneer and Lori (Karl) Reeves of Pioneer; six grandchildren, Kaiden, Kylie (Mike), Brandon (Kelsie), Jordan (Kristen), Noah (Kierstann), Brady (Sarah); great grandchildren, Oliver, Maya, Wyatt, Axton and Evalee; one sister, Judy Delamotte of Bryan; sister-in-law, Mary Seeman of Angola; and special friend, Mary Bryner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet Seeman; granddaughter, Alexa Reeves; sister, Doris Teegardin; and brother, Larry “Sam” Seeman.

Visitation for Richard will be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025 from 4-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Friday, June 20, 2025 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor John MacFarlane to officiate. Interment to follow at Floral Grove Cemetery with Military Honors being presented by the Pioneer Veterans.

Memorials can be given in Richard’s memory to the Kidney Foundation or the Pioneer First Responders. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.