Rick Jones (1954-2019)

Rick David Jones, age 65 years, of Archbold, went to be with his Lord Saturday, late afternoon, December 14, 2019, in his home. He was born at Toledo, the son of Rolland and Angelic (Opalinski) Jones.

Rick is survived by his wife Cindy, three sons Jonathan and (Laura) of Lisbon Falls, Maine, Jason of Swanton, and Justin of Wauseon, 4 grandchildren, Alivia, Felicity, Hayden, Caroline, 4 brothers Dale of St. Mary’s, Bob of Paulding, Steve of Columbus, Alan of Defiance, 2 sisters Darlene Prince of Continental, Lori Parker of Columbus. He is preceded in death by his dad Rolland, mom Angelic, brother Jon, brother Ted and daughter-in law Holly.

Rick grew up in Continental, Ohio and graduated from Continental High School in 1973. He attended Cedarville University where he met Cindy, they were married, and he graduated with a degree majoring in Bible.

Rick and Cindy moved to Archbold after graduation in 1978, from Cedarville, and began his ministry with Youth for Christ, and served in that ministry his entire working life.

Rick loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and served him faithfully through the ministries of Youth For Christ and as pastor of Inlet Mennonite Church.

Rick passionately loved and served his family. He loved mission and was driven to proclaim the same message of hope and salvation to others, that he enjoyed since being reached through the ministry of Jack Fetter in Youth For Christ, as a teenager.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold. Interment will precede at 10 AM in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call at St. John’s Christian Church from 3-8 PM on Friday.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

One of Rick’s favorite hymns was I Know Whom I Have Believed.

I know not why God’s wondrous grace

To me He hath made known,

Nor why, unworthy, Christ in love

Redeemed me for His own.

But “I know Whom I have believed

And am persuaded that He is able

To keep that which I’ve committed

Unto Him against that day.”

I know not how this saving faith

To me He did impart,

Nor how believing in His word

Wrought peace within my heart.

I know not how the Spirit moves,

Convincing men of sin,

Revealing Jesus through the Word,

Creating faith in Him.

I know not what of good or ill

May be reserved for me,

Of weary ways or golden days,

Before His face I see.

I know not when my Lord may come,

At night or noon-day fair,

Nor if I’ll walk the vale with Him,

Or “meet Him in the air.”

2 Timothy 1:12, I know whom I have believed, and am convinced that he is able to guard what I have entrusted to him until that day.

Rick lived to give this truth and message to all so that they too could know of God’s love and grace.

Memorials are donor’s choice to either Defiance Area Youth For Christ or Inlet Mennonite Christ

