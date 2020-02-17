Rivals Edon & Edgerton Band Together For Special Olympians

(Story originally appeared September 5th, 2018) FUNDRAISING … On Friday, August 31st, bitter rivals Edgerton and Edon battled on the football field for bragging rights. However, at halftime the two schools put their differences aside and banded together for Williams County Special Olympians. During the intermission students from each school participated in a “Dash for Cash”. The team of high school students had 1 minute to race through their respective stands to collect money. After the intense collection period a total of $1199 was gathered. However, that was not the end of the fundraising. Each school then donated an additional $250 each, pushing the combined effort to a total of $1699! The big winners on the night were the members of the Williams County Special Olympics teams. Following the football game, the organizers and participants in the “Dash for Cash” came together with some of the Special Olympians from Edgerton and Edon for a photo.