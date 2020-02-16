Paul Sigg (1930-2020)

Paul E. Sigg, age 89 years, of Archbold, passed away Friday morning, February 14, 2020, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. He was born August 10, 1930, at Archbold, the son of Owen and Pearl (Armstrong) Sigg, and married Barbara O’Hara on June 12, 1953.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 – 1969 and then worked at LaChoy Food Products for 28 years before retiring in 1997. He enjoyed chopping wood, crossword puzzles, hunting and reading. Paul was a lifelong member of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; three children, Paul (Norma) Sigg of White Pigeon, MI, David Sigg of Chicago, IL, and Barb (Bill) Champion of Wauseon; three grandchildren, Jenni Blodgett, Emily Ingle and Melody Simpson; 9 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rachel Schelling of Archbold.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Patrick in 1973; and a daughter-in-law, Beth Sigg

Friends may call at St. John’s Christian Church from 10 AM to 12 PM on Saturday, February 22, with services to follow at 12 Noon. Private interment will be in the Archbold Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion B.L.W. Post 311. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to St. John’s Christian Church.