Robert “Bob” Estle (1959 – 2024)

(Bought Chevy-Buick Dealership In Bryan)

Robert “Bob” L. Estle, age 64, passed away on Monday morning, June 17, 2024, in Defiance, Ohio.

He was born June 23, 1959, to Marvin and Joyce Estle of Oakwood, Ohio.

He graduated from Paulding High School in 1978, where he was an outstanding football player, and joined the workforce. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1981 and served on the DMZ in Korea.

In 2012 Bob became the owner of Estle Chevrolet-Cadillac (formerly Beckman Chevrolet) and soon after, he bought the Chevrolet-Buick dealership in Bryan, Ohio. He would also become the co-owner of Hamler Chevrolet in Hamler, Ohio.

He loved working with and for people and his employees and customers became like family. Bob was very proud of his children and their accomplishments. He took great pride in his work and will be remembered by many for his kind and compassionate nature and his great business sense.

He was a member of the Ohio Automobile Dealers Association (OADA), National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), Fraternal Order of Eagles Defiance Aerie No. 372, VFW No. 3360, Defiance Rotary Club, Defiance Chamber of Commerce, Defiance Elks Lodge No. 147, Bryan Moose Lodge No. 1064, Pheasants Forever, National Turkey Federation, YMCA of Defiance and was a Youth for Christ sponsor.

He is survived by his father, Marvin “Doc” Estle of Defiance, his daughter, Erika, of Chickamauga, Georgia, his son, Ben of Defiance, and his daughter, Sadie, of Oakwood. He also leaves behind his grandson, Jacob; brothers: Michael of Defiance, Rick (Lana) of Oakwood, Jim of Defiance and Lance (Nicole) of Oakwood; and his sister, Amy, of Columbus. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce; grandparents, Charles and Lucille Estle and Austin and Marguerite Bair, as well as a niece, Christie Estle.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024, from 2-8 p.m. at Free Christian Church in Continental, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. at the church, with Pastor James Fry officiating. One additional hour of visitation will be held before the service from 9-10 a.m. Bob will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, with Military Honors conducted by VFW No. 3360.

Memorials may be directed to Youth For Christ of Defiance County, or Defiance Area YMCA. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.