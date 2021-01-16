Robert Brandt (1935-2021)

Robert Wayne Brandt, 85 years, of Bryan passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Fountain Park Assisted Living and Memory Care, Bryan. Robert was born November 2, 1935 in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Joseph Allyne and Irene Edvita (Hovey) Brandt.

He was a 1953 graduate of Alton High School. Robert served in the United States Army from 1959 until his honorable discharge in 1961. While serving in the Army, Robert was on the All-Army Rifle Marksmanship Detachment Team, where he placed 3rd in European and United States competitions, earning medals of distinction.

He married Florence Ellen Duvall on November 2, 1957 in Alton, Illinois. Robert worked at Bryan Metals as a rolling mill operator for 47 years. Robert was the owner and operator of Lick Creek Hobbies.

He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church for over 50 years; Bryan Police Department; Williams County Sheriff Department; Williams County Conservation Club; National Rifle Association; Bryan Masonic Blue Lodge #215; Free and Accepted Masons Chapter Commanders Council; and founding member of the Bryan Cruise In.

In his free time, Robert enjoyed collecting cars, guns, and trains. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, watching old western movies, and listening to Elvis.

Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Florence E. Brandt of Bryan; two children, Richard Alan Brandt of Bryan, and Karen Sue (Tom) Fago of Midland, Texas; two grandchildren, Joshua Alexander (Cody Murray) Brandt of Bowling Green, Ohio and Anthony Robert Fago of Midland, Texas. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; two infant children, Kenneth John Brandt and David Wayne Brandt.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will hold a private family memorial service. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

The family asks those remembering Robert to make memorial contributions to the Bryan Masonic Lodge #215 or Wesley United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Wayne Brandt, please visit our floral store.