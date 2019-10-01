Robert Cox (1943-2019)

Robert Thomas Cox, age 76, of Delta, passed away Monday afternoon September 30, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. Tom was born in Traverse City, MI on April 1, 1943 to the late Robert Lewis Cox and Theo (Hanna) Cox.

He was a graduate of Rogers High School in 1963. His work history included Dohm Shoe Repair, Bay Corrugated Cardboard in Toledo, Color Haven in Delta and volunteering at the Open Door in Delta. He enjoyed many activities throughout his life including, assembling models, fishing, gardening and bird feeding.

Tom will always be remembered for greeting friends while traveling around town on various errands with his decorated moped. On March 29, 2013 he married Mary Grimsley and she survives.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife Mary; brother, Edward (Vicky) Cox of Toledo; sisters, Cynthia Harrison of Delta and Delecia “Dee” (William) Gray of Delta; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Circle Hill Cemetery in Williamsburg, MI. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

