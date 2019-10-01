Thomas Niswander (1950-2019)

Thomas R. Niswander, age 68, of Metamora, Ohio passed away September 15, 2019 in the Toledo Hospital, Toledo, Ohio following a brief illness. He was born December 02, 1950 in Bluffton, Ohio to the late Lysle E. and Leona E. (Schroer) Niswander.

Tom retired in 2016 from Toledo Hospital where he worked as a network analyst in the IT department. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians.

Though Tom moved to the Toledo area for work, he still considered Bluffton home and was a lifelong member of St. John’s United Church of Christ.

Tom is survived by two brothers, Steve (Kathy) Niswander of Enid, Oklahoma, and Ron (Susan) Niswander of Witchita, Kansas, and sister Yvonne (Ken) Baumgartner of Wauseon, Ohio. He was “Uncle Tom” to seven nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Bluffton, Ohio, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. John’s UCC, 223 West College Avenue, Bluffton, OH 45817. Online condolences may be made at: www.grisierfh.com Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

