Robert Derck (1964-2021)

Robert A. Derck, age 56, of Edon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Mr. Derck was a graduate of Hamilton High School in Hamilton, Indiana, and worked for Hudson Industries in Ashley, Indiana.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and cutting wood and considered Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s his second home. He enjoyed working on his own cars and cooking on the grill and was a devoted family man whose family came first. He was also a member of the Antwerp Conservation Club.

Robert A. Derck was born on October 10, 1964, in Paulding, Ohio, the son of Robert E. and Mary Lou (Rakonza) Derck.

Survivors include two sons, Casey (Sara) Derck, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Ryan Derck, of Waterloo, Indiana; two daughters, Meghan and Allyson Derck, of Edon; his best friend and mother of his girls, Deborah L. Derck; a step son, Jordan Stuart; three grandchildren, Mikal Cull, Sephyria and Kodi Derck; his siblings, Raymond (Carol) Derck, of Baltimore, Maryland, Angela (Jack) Hancock, of Fremont, Indiana, Theresa Stultz, of Bakersfield, California, Madonna Derck Ali and Derk Derck, both of Hamilton, and Dolphin (Marcus) Frank, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and his former spouse and mother of his sons, Tami Redman-Straley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Randy Derck.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Private family services will be held in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating. Interment will be private.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Pheasants Forever.

