Virgil Wyse (1944-2021)

Virgil Eugene Wyse, age 76, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Virg graduated from Hilltop High School in 1963 and entered the workforce at Challenge Cook Bros.

He started as a laborer and worked his way up to the position of Industrial Engineer Supervisor when the plant closed in 1988.

He went on to work for Challenge Industries until 1999 and retired from Trim Trends in 2006. Virg was a member of the Montpelier Moose, Bryan and Montpelier Eagles, Bryan AmVets and West Unity Sons of the American Legion.

He was a trustee and life member of the Williams County Historical Society and volunteered as a mentor for Junior Achievements for many years

Virgil E. Wyse was born on July 21, 1944, in West Unity, Ohio, the son of Galen and Margaret (Stark) Wyse. He married Joan L. (Crites) Carroll on March 23, 1974 in Bryan, Ohio and she survives.

Virgil was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He had many hobbies, loved gardening, helping anyone who asked. He was a very talented woodworker and shared many of his crafts with his friends and family.

Virg leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Joan; his mother, Margaret Wyse, of Bryan; four children, Dennis (Tammy Wernsing) Wyse, of Hamilton, Indiana, J. Scott (Lisa Nye) Wyse, of Edgerton, Vickie (Doug) Grimm, of Bryan and Colby (Becky) Carroll, of Napoleon; he will be missed by his 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; brothers, David Wyse, of Ida, Michigan and Norman Wyse, of West Unity and brothers and sisters-in-law, Laronda Wyse, Ernie (Marie) Munson, Don, (Diane) Crites and Jerry (Kathy) Crites.

He was preceded in death by his father, Galen Wyse, father and mother-in-law, Don and Mary Crites, a brother, Chuck Wyse and grandson, Anthony Wyse.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Visitation for Virgil will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Union Chapel Church of God or the Williams County Historical Society.

