Robert Kuch (1953-2021)

Robert L. Kuch, age 67, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away at 4:11 A.M. on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan following a brief illness. Bob was a civilian purchasing agent with the U.S. Air Force after retiring from active duty. He was a Mason and Zenobia Shriner.

Bob enjoyed fishing, boating, and working on cars.

Robert L. Kuch was born on February 11, 1953, in Erie, Michigan, the son of Earl and Mary (Seavolt) Kuch, Sr. Bob married Cindy L. Kerschner on August 14, 1985, in Toledo, Ohio, and she survives.

Bob is also survived by his daughters, Brandi (Timothy) Rooks, of Toledo, and Lindsay Reese, of Oregon, Ohio; four grandchildren, Brooklyn Reese, Kayla Rooks, Jaidyn Reese, and Nathaniel Rooks; great-granddaughter, Luna Reese; brothers, Earl (Donna) Kuch, Jr., of Curtis, Ohio, George (Connie) Kuch, of Milbury, Ohio, and John (Bonnie) Kuch, of Northwood, Ohio; and his best friend of over 64 years, Lin “Pinball” Hughes, of Samaria, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Irene Seavolt; and twin brothers, Larry and Garry Kuch.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will not have any services at this time. Services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or by leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.