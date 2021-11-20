Robert Lee (1930-2021)

Robert E. Lee, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, November 18, 2021, at SKLD Healthcare-Bryan.

Robert was a truck driver and retired from ABF Trucking. He also proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.

Robert was a life member of the Bryan VFW Post and regularly helped with dinners at the Post. He enjoyed watching Professional Bull Riding in his leisure time.

Robert E. Lee was born on August 21, 1930 in Blair, Michigan, the son of Cliff and Marie (Friend) Lee. He married Rochelle D. Mizer on June 1, 1990 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee and she survives.

Robert is also survived by his brothers, Scott Lee, Sr., of Salisbury, North Carolina and James Lee, of Reddick, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death his parents, brother, Richard Lee and sisters, Jeanne Woods and Nancy Eppel.

Robert will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Krill Funeral Service has been entrusted with his services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.