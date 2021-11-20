Mark Rowe (1970-2021)

Mark Rowe, age 51, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, November 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mark worked at several area companies including Dyco, Mansion Homes and Bard Manufacturing.

He was a member of the Williams County Conservation Club. He enjoyed trap shooting, fishing, camping and loved time on his motorcycle.

Mark was born on April 24, 1970 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Claire and Linda L. (Armstrong) Rowe. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1988.

Mark is survived by his daughters, Kaycee Rowe, of Garrett, Indiana and Jessica (Peter) Potts, of Bryan; two granddaughters, Gabriella and Erralynn; a sister, Christie Rowe, of Convoy, Ohio and a stepsister, Jennifer Born, of Haviland, Ohio; and his father, Claire Rowe, of Donna, Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda L. Rowe.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry St., Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Williams County Conservation Club or the Williams County Humane Society.

