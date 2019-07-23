Rocky Murry, Sr. (1972-2019)

Rocky Lee Murry Sr., age 46, of Delta, passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday morning, July 18, 2019. He was born on September 14, 1972 to the late Jerold L. Murry Sr. and Donna (Bailey) Murry.

Rocky was united in marriage to Angela Losie on May 4, 2002 and she survives. He was recently serving as plant manager with Triple Diamond Plastics in Liberty Center and previously with A.K Tube LLC. Some of Rocky’s favorite hobbies were hunting and riding his Harley Davidson with friends. Most of all he loved spending time with wife, children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerold Sr. in 2010; mother, Donna in 2018; brother, Jerold Jr. in 1997 and infant son, Jerry Lee.

Rocky is survived by his wife of 17 years, Angela Murry; children, Rocky L. Murry Jr., Brandon R. Murry, Summer (Lambert Blake) Murry and Caleb (Kara Bates) Losie; grandchildren, Leona, Wyatt, Owen and Harmony; along with many loving friends. Pastor Lindy Maurice-Saum will be officiating.

Friends will received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, July, 25, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service honoring Rocky’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 also at the funeral home with Pastor Lindy Maurice-Saum officiating. Interment services will be held at 12:30 PM on Friday at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania with a luncheon to follow at Hope United Methodist Church, 4069 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43623.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

