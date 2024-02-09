Close Menu
Friday, February 9, 2024
The Village Reporter
News

ROGER & SUZANNE DORIOT: Living A Life Of Dedication, Faith, & Happiness

No Comments11 Mins Read

Roger and Suzanne Doriot

By: John L. Winright
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Roger and Suz...

SUBSCRIBERS - To access our daily local news stories that appear online up to a week before they are published within the traditional weekly edition, please login.

Not currently a subscriber?  Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00. 

*Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!

Share.

Related Posts