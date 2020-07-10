Roger White (1961-2020)

Roger Lee White, 59, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday morning at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier. He was born on July 1, 1961 in Dante, Virginia to Joseph Lee and Genevive Mae (Reliford) White.

Roger retired from Allied Moulded in Bryan after 15 years in the Tool and Die Department. Prior to that he worked at Dyco Manufacturing in Montpelier and N&N Metal Stamping in Pioneer.

He is survived by his children Coty R. White of Defiance, Logan N. White of Stryker, Megan L. White of Montpelier and Shelby A. White of Montpelier; grandchildren Dryden and Sidney White; siblings Vernon (Wilma) White of Talbott, Tennessee, Arbutus (David) Boucher of Bryan, Janice (Dave) Miller of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Tom (Shelly) White of Bryan and Dean Reliford of Bryan; wife Sandra (Deel) White of Montpelier; special friend Anna Stark; and many nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Elizabeth White and Yvonne Sue White, and brother Carolle White.

Visitation for Roger will be on Saturday, July 11th from 11a-3pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help offset expenses.

